Indian police have shot and killed two protesters and arrested more than 130 others during rallies sparked by a ruling party official's remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

Anger has engulfed Muslims in India and abroad since last week, when a spokesperson for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party made derogatory remarks against the Prophet during a heated TV debate.

Muslims took to the streets after Friday prayers in huge numbers across India and neighbouring countries to condemn the remarks, with police firing on a crowd in the eastern city of Ranchi.

"Police were forced to open fire to disperse protesters...resulting in the death of two," a police officer from Ranchi in Jharkhand state said. Later, authorities cut internet connections in the city and imposed a curfew.

Officers said the crowd had defied their orders not to march from a mosque to a market and thrown broken bottles and stones when police attempted to disperse the rally with a baton charge.

Protests elsewhere

Police in Uttar Pradesh fired tear gas to disperse at least one rally after several demonstrations were staged across the northern state.

Most protests ended peacefully but demonstrators in some cities had thrown stones at police and injured at least one officer, said Avanish Awasthi, a senior government secretary in the state.