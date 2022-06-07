There are clear signs that Germany is not so willing to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons like battle tanks, self-propelled howitzers and anti-aircraft systems.

Berlin's dillydallying over supporting Ukraine, a pro-Western state, with powerful military hardware has exposed the NATO ally's priorities. For regional analysts, it's now become clear that because of political and economic ties between Russia and Germany, the latter is unable to help Ukraine in countering the Russian onslaught that began in February.

“Germany is very very slow in delivering particularly heavy weapons. That has to do with the fact that Germany did not take a very firm position on Ukraine for a very long time. In February, when the war began, Germany was sitting on the fence as to how to help Ukraine,” says Andreas Krieg, a defence analyst, a senior lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King's College London and Royal College of Defence Studies.

Under Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz's leadership, Berlin did arm Kiev with light weaponry like anti-tank rocket launchers, machine guns and anti-aircraft missiles, but questions over the country's commitment to NATO's security vision are still being asked because of its delay over heavy weapons supply to Ukraine.

“Particularly, Social Democrats, who are the biggest party in the coalition at the moment, have traditionally taken a very pro-Russian approach. They never saw themselves firmly being part of the Western European position, which is always a bit more anti-Russian,” Krieg tells TRT World.

Former Social Democrat leader Gerhard Schroder had long maintained warm relations with Russians. Prior to Christian Democrat Angela Merkel’s extended premiership, Schroder had governed Germany from 1998 to 2005. A close friend of Vladimir Putin, he once called the Russian leader a “flawless democrat”.

After he left power, Schroder became the chairman of Nord Stream pipeline project, which aims to bring Russian gas to Germany, bypassing countries like Ukraine, which vehemently opposed the project.

Despite the Russian onslaught, he angered Western leadership after continuing to hold senior positions in Rosneft, a Russian state oil company, and Nord Stream. In May, the German government decided to cut his office and staff privileges due to his strong ties with Moscow.

Germany’s Russia fears

Under Social Democratic leadership, Germany does not have a clear Ukraine strategy, according to Krieg, because they see themselves as a Central European country that needs to maintain good relations with both sides, the US-led West and East, which is dominated by countries like Russia.

With the Ukraine dynamics bringing several European states on the same page, Krieg says Germany's Social Democrats find themselves in a tough position, where they can’t deny Russia’s ambitions in Ukraine and possibly other states in the Baltics and Eastern Europe, which were formerly under Soviet influence during the Cold War.

Despite the offensive, they still don’t want to go against Russia directly, the analyst says.

“When it comes to heavy weaponry, the German government sees that as a slippery slope because Russians will perceive this as a direct support or actually direct intervention by the Germans in that conflict,” says Krieg.

The security analyst believes that in Germany there is “a strategic element of being fearful” to be perceived in Moscow as being part of the conflict.

“Germany did not want to take the lead on this. Their approach, particularly by Scholz, is one of wait-and-see until it is no longer possible to deny what’s really going on. And Germany has never taken over leadership in security and foreign policy issues anyway,” he adds.

Like Krieg, many other analysts and some members of the German parliament strongly believe that Berlin’s slowness to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons is mostly related to Scholz’s political conduct. Scholz’s coalition partners, Free Democrats and the Greens, have shown more hawkish views toward arming Ukraine than Scholz, according to Bulent Guven, a Turkish-German political scientist.

But Guven, who is an old friend of Scholz, does not think the Chancellor's hesitation against Moscow is just exclusive to either him or Social Democrats. For historical reasons, Guven adds, the country itself is hesitant to go against Russia directly.

“Germany has not wanted to provoke Russia much since the beginning,” he says.