Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital assets that took the world by storm in 2021, catapulting into public view following the sale of Beeple’s “Everydays: The First 5000 Days,” a collage of digital images, for $69 million last March.

Since then, everyone from artists and celebrities to teenagers on Instagram have looked to ride the hype train by minting their own NFTs. Meanwhile, collectors are spending huge sums – in some cases, tens of millions of dollars – to own and trade NFTs.

The phenomenon now offers researchers a unique opportunity to study the way people learn about new marketplaces and assign value to different categories of assets.

Published last month, a cognitive study conducted on NFT trading – the first of its kind – showed there is a fine line between buzz and boredom in NFT collecting.

“Because NFT trading records are public, they offer a remarkable chance for us to look at why people perceive collectible items as valuable, and how those perceptions change over time,” said Jordan Suchow, a cognitive scientist who led the study at Stevens Institute of Technology.

Called ‘The paradox of learning categories from rare examples: a case study of NFTs & The Bored Ape Yacht Club’, Suchow’s team looked at the popular collection of NFTs known as the Bored Ape Yacht Club – a set of 10,000 computer-generated cartoon apes, each with different features like colour, clothing and accessories.

According to NFT marketplace OpenSea, nearly $1 billion worth of Bored Ape NFTs were traded by the end of 2021. At the start of 2022, the average price of one Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT was $238,500 and there were 6,200 owners possessing a total supply of 10,000 tokens.

Each individual Bored Ape is unique – and thus, equally rare – but some features might be more common than others. For example, an ape in a plain striped sweater might be more common – and potentially less valuable as a result – than an ape in a suit and tie, or one wearing a hat, for instance.

“It’s a bit like stamp collecting: the stamps printed in the same run all look the same, so if there’s a printing error or some other rare feature that sets a stamp apart, people will pay far more for it,” explained Suchow, whose work, co-authored with Stevens doctorate student Vahid Ashrafimoghari, will be presented at the Cognitive Science Society Conference on July 27-30 in Toronto, Canada.