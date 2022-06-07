South Africa has confirmed that the United Arab Emirates had arrested Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta, brothers who face charges of political corruption under former South African president Jacob Zuma.

The two countries ratified an extradition treaty in April 2021, but it was not immediately clear whether the arrests would lead to the brothers' return to South Africa.

"Discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa on the way forward are ongoing," South Africa's Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said in a brief statement late on Monday, adding that it will continue to cooperate with the UAE.

The brothers are accused of using connections with Zuma, who ruled from 2009 to 2018, to win contracts, misappropriate state assets, influence cabinet appointments and siphon off state funds. Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.

