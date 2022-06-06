“Hungry Children of the Superpower” might sound like an oxymoron but screaming headlines like these, splashed across newspapers and news portals worldwide, are as real as the acute shortage of baby food that has blighted the US in the past several months and exposed the vulnerabilities of the economic powerhouse.

Last month, the shortage reached alarming levels, forcing President Joe Biden to send military planes to get supplies from Europe.

And that’s not all: parents are being asked to feed their babies with cow’s milk, with a rider that it could be dangerous. American mothers are spending hours every day searching for food for their babies. They are even diluting the formula. Others are underfeeding their babies to conserve their remaining stock.

Retailers and online sellers are posting out-of-stock notices even as the President acknowledged strain on family ties due to the nationwide crisis that blindsided his administration.

The UK is sending two million cans of baby formula while 1.25 million cans will be supplied by an Australian company. But the crisis, according to some, might last the year.

Deadly formula

Experts from different countries agree that the causes of the crisis are purely domestic: ineffective government regulation as well as protectionism.

It all began in the fall of 2021 when four parents turned up at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a complaint that after taking baby formula their children were infected with a rare and dangerous bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, which in two cases was fatal. Another application was filed by parents of an infant who was hospitalised with E.coli Salmonella in Newport.

However, FDA inspectors did not arrive at the Abbott Nutrition plant, the largest US manufacturer of infant formula, until January 31, 2022.

When they did, they found five different strains of Cronobacter in the baby food. They also found serious food safety violations or, as FDA Executive Director Dr. Robert Califf said, “dreadful insanitary conditions”: a leaking roof, standing water on the floor, and cracks in the production equipment.

At the end of the inspection, in mid-February, Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled powder formulas and suspended operation of the production line until the problem was corrected.

As a result, the country was left without the supplier of about 20 percent of all manufactured formulas for many months. And since 90 percent of the American formula market is controlled by just four major companies—Abbot Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestle USA and Perrigo—the closure of even one plant predictably led to a sharp decline in production and the disruption of supply chains.

Scale of the disaster

According to Datasembly service, by early May the deficit of formula in 11 thousand stores in the US reached 43 percent of normal days. At this point, in 25 states, 40-50 percent of stores ran out of baby food, and in five states, more than half of the shops had no baby formula stock. The mayor of New York City imposed a state of emergency in late May, prohibiting retailers from raising prices on scarce goods, among other things. “We want to let mothers and families facing hardship know: our city will do everything in its power to help you through this difficult time,” Eric Adams said.

But parents of babies across the US continued to complain on social media, calling for media coverage and political action, and posting photos of empty store shelves despite the authorities’ comforting statements.