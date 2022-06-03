The United States is “preparing for all contingencies” in close coordination with its South Korean and Japanese allies as it monitors Pyongyang's arrangements for a possible nuclear test.

US Special Representative Sung Kim met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Kim Gunn and Funakoshi Takehiro, in Seoul on Friday.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of a US assessment that North Korea was preparing its Punggye-ri test site for what would be its first nuclear test since 2017 and the seventh overall.

"We are preparing for all contingencies in close coordination with our Japanese and ROK allies," Kim said, referring to South Korea by the initials of its official name, the Republic of Korea.

This year, North Korea has tested several ballistic missiles, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, in violation of UN sanctions.

"We want to make clear to the DPRK that it's unlawful and destabilising activities have consequences and that the international community will not accept these actions as normal," the US envoy said, referring to North Korea.

'Strengthening our deterrence'