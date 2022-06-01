At least four people are dead and 14 others injured after two earthquakes hit southwestern China.

A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres west of provincial capital Chengdu, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday.

It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV.

Authorities dispatched hundreds of people for a search and rescue operation and to treat the injured, the report said.

The China Earthquake Networks Center said the first quake, in Lushan county of Ya'an city, struck at a depth of 17 kilometres at about 5 pm.

The US Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow at a depth of 10 kilometres.

It was felt in cities across Sichuan province, state media reported.