The grieving Texas town of Uvalde has begun laying to rest the 21 children and teachers who were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school a week ago, with funerals being held for a pair of 10-year-old girls.

Hundreds of mourners turned out on Tuesday for an afternoon Mass to remember Amerie Jo Garza.

Six pallbearers wearing white shirts and gloves carried her small casket into Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which turned away several mourners after reaching capacity.

Maite Rodriguez's funeral was scheduled for later at one of the funeral homes in Uvalde, Texas.

The two 10-year-old fourth-graders were among 19 children and two teachers killed when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into a classroom on May 24 and began firing a military-style rifle.

Visitation for one of the teachers, 48-year-old Irma Garcia, also was on Tuesday, along with visitations for children Nevaeh Bravo and Jose Flores Jr.

Amerie loved purple, and Erika Santiago, her husband and their two children wore purple shirts adorned with images of the victims to Amerie's funeral. Santiago described Amerie as "a nice little girl who smiled a lot," and who was "so humble and charismatic but full of life."

Santiago said her 10-year-old son, Adriel, watched in horror when the first images came out on the news after the shooting and he recognised his friends Amerie and Maite.

"It affected him so much," Santiago said. "He told me he did not want to go to school fearing that could happen. He told me, 'Mom, I just don’t feel safe.'"

Funerals will continue over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

Vincent Salazar's 11-year-old daughter, Layla, has the last of the scheduled services — her visitation is June 15 with the funeral the following day.

Salazar said the family likely won't see Layla's body until soon before the visitation.