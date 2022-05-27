Japan aims to "drastically strengthen" its military capabilities, as officials worry that Russia's assault on Ukraine could prompt instability in East Asia.

"We will drastically strengthen defence capabilities that will be the ultimate collateral to secure national security," said an economic policy draft seen by Reuters news agency on Friday.

The draft, a long-term economic outline that is updated annually, does not gives details about spending.

But says for the first time: "There have been attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force in East Asia, making regional security increasingly severe."

It also does not specify security threats in the region, but Japan's military planners have expressed repeated concern about China, with which Japan has a long-running territorial dispute, and North Korea.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's news conference with US President Joe Biden on Monday was dominated by the president saying the United States would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression.

Defence spending