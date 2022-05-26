Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has warned the government to stage fresh elections or face more mass protests, after leading thousands to the capital Islamabad in a showdown with his political rivals.

His Thursday morning address was the culmination of a chaotic 24 hours, which saw the capital blockaded and clashes break out between police and protesters across the country.

The government had attempted to prevent the convoy from reaching the capital by shutting down all entry and exit points around the city, but was forced to allow in the protesters by an emergency Supreme Court order.

"I want to give a message to this imported government to announce elections within six days. Dissolve the assemblies and call an election in June," Khan told a thinned out crowds of thousands.

He warned that he would return to stage a fresh rally next week if elections were not scheduled, and called on his supporters to disperse.

The coalition government has repeatedly said it has no plans to hold an election.

In his address, the cricket star-turned-politician claimed that five of his supporters were killed in violence across the country. There was no immediate comment from the government about Khan's claim.

Since being removed from power through a no-confidence vote last month, Khan has heaped pressure on the country's new coalition rulers by staging mass protests, touting a claim he was ousted in a "foreign conspiracy".

