Eleven newborn babies have died in a hospital fire in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, the president of the West African country has said.

"I have just learned with pain and dismay about the deaths of 11 newborn babies in the fire at the neonatal department of the public hospital" of Tivaouane, President Macky Sall said on Twitter late on Wednesday, without specifying the cause of the blaze.

The origins of the blaze remain unclear but the nation has faced fires in recent history.

"To their mothers and their families, I express my deepest sympathy," Sall added.

The tragedy occurred at Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the transport hub of Tivaouane, and was caused by "a short circuit", according to Senegalese politician Diop Sy.

"The fire spread very quickly," he said.

The city's mayor Demba Diop said, "three babies were saved".

According to local media, the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital was newly inaugurated.