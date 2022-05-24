Leaders of Japan, India, Australia and the United States have met in Tokyo, looking to put China on notice as it expands its military and economic influence in the region.

Tuesday's summit of the grouping known as the Quad comes a day after US President Joe Biden said Washington would be ready to intervene militarily to defend Taiwan, prompting China to accuse him of "playing with fire".

Tuesday's gathering is expected to produce fewer fireworks but still be clearly directed at China.

"This is about democracies versus autocracies, and we have to make sure we deliver," Biden said as the Quad summit began.

There is growing regional discomfort with Chinese military activity including sorties, naval exercises and encroachments by fishing vessels that are viewed as probing regional defences and red lines.

Adding to concerns are China's efforts to build ties with Pacific nations including the Solomon Islands, which sealed a wide-ranging security pact with Beijing last month.

China's foreign minister will visit the Solomon Islands this week, with reports suggesting he could add other countries including Vanuatu, Samoa, Tonga and Kiribati.

Deal to monitor maritime movement

In a nod to those concerns, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged Quad members to "listen carefully" to regional neighbours, including the Pacific islands, "to help resolve the immediate challenges they face".

"Without walking together with countries in the region, the Quad cannot be successful," he said.

Australia's newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also pledged more support for Pacific nations including aid to deepen "our defence and maritime cooperation".

The Quad nations are expected to agree Tuesday on a deal to monitor regional maritime movement, a White House official said.