India’s film industry is once again facing criticism for enabling nepotism as the upcoming teenage-love film, The Archies, released its promo, featuring the children of some of Bollywood's top stars in lead roles.

The debate in India is hot, with critics arguing that the culture of nepotism in Bollywood continues to provide career launchpads to the kids of some of Bollywood’s biggest names.

The Archies is a desi musical adaptation of the famous comic by the same name that revolves around the lives of a group of white teenagers.

The film, which is slated to be released on Netflix next year, is directed by Zoya Akhtar, an acclaimed director who has previously dazzled audiences with blockbuster films like Gully Boy.

The cast includes Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles — all three making their debut alongside other young actors.

Khan is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Nanda’s grandfather is another cinema bigwig, Amitabh Bachchan. Both Shah Rukh and Bachchan are living legends who have scores of blockbusters to their names, including Sholay and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Each one has over 40 million Twitter followers and millions of fans spread across India, Pakistan and other parts of the world.

Kapoor is the daughter of the late actress Sridevi, who ruled the screens throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

“It should be called ‘The Multiverse of Nepotism’,” someone tweeted soon after Akhtar shared a teaser of The Archies.

Many people on social media dubbed the cast “nepotism kids,” arguing that the film is being used to introduce blue-eyed actors while thousands of artists with years of theatre experience are still waiting to get a break in Bollywood.

Directors cast big names because they guarantee a good turnout at theatres, says Amborish Roychoudhury, the author of In a Cult of Their Own, a book on famous Bollywood movies.

“I was in my early 20s when the movie Refugee was released. Me, my friends and so many others went in droves to watch it because Abhishek Bachchan was debuting and we were all like ‘Oh that’s Amitabh Bachchan’s son’,” he tells TRT World.

“That’s how the audience perceives star kids. People just want to see them on the screen.”

Every year, Bollywood releases hundreds of films, launching the careers of dozens of artists from all sorts of backgrounds.

But India’s cinema industry — the biggest in the world in terms of the content it produces — remains dominated by artists and directors whose surnames draw reverence even before their kin enter the audition room.

From Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff, the big-buck actors come from privilege, each having a father or mother who is part of the Bollywood ecosystem.

“Not only actors and directors, but writers, composers, playback singers, stunt directors, art directors and several other functions have helped their children enter the industry with varying degrees of success,” Diptakirti Chaudhuri, who has written a book series on Bollywood, tells TRT World.

One main reason why directors favour so-called “star kids” is that they ensure the financial viability of the project.

An Indian film can cost tens of millions of dollars and not all of them top the chart at the box office.

“Making a movie is a very risky and expensive enterprise,” says Rishi Majumder, a journalist who covers Indian cinema.

“Sometimes it just makes commercial sense to have star kids because it gives the film that much more publicity. In the case of The Archies, it might be negative publicity but at least everyone is talking about it.”

A lot of the film’s budget is spent on marketing and promotion, he says.

“When you have a star kid featuring in a movie so much of the marketing is already taken care of because all the papers will write about it.”

Experts also say accusing artists of nepotism is not fair since they are not elected politicians or government officials who are paid from the public exchequer.

“Film personalities promoting their children’s careers with their personal wealth or goodwill is a private business transaction. It’s just a different type of inheritance,” says Chaudhuri.