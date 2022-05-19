In pictures: Cudi Cup inspires hope among youth in southeastern Türkiye
WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Cudi Cup inspires hope among youth in southeastern TürkiyeTürkiye’s Sirnak is hosting its first international tennis tournament, showing a significant transformation the PKK terror-hit border province has gone through.
Türkiye's Cudi Cup is being held in Sirnak, a largely Kurdish-populated province, which borders both Iraq and Syria.
May 19, 2022

In the decade of 90s, it was unthinkable to host an international sporting event in Türkiye’s Sirnak province, which has been severely hit by PKK terror attacks. 

Known for its mountainous nature and closeness to both Iraqi and Syrian borders, Sirnak has changed in the past few years. A ray of hope for peace is clearly visible amongst its residents. 

And the Cudi Cup, which is being held on May 16-22 in Sirnak University's modern campus, is a telling example of Sirnak transitioning into good days, thanks to long-term efforts by the Turkish government and peace-building contributions made by the province’s largely Kurdish population as well as civil society groups. 

The international event has been organised by the Türkiye’s youth and sports ministry and its local partners from Sirnak. Here are some pictures from the event and its host city. 

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren