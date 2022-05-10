Yoon Suk-yeol has been sworn in as South Korean president in a huge ceremony at Seoul's National Assembly, taking office at a time of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North.

"I solemnly swear before the people that I will faithfully perform the duties of the president," said Yoon, a hawkish conservative, on Tuesday.

Yoon said in his first speech as president that South Korea was prepared to present an "audacious plan" to strengthen North Korea's economy if it embarks on a process to complete denuclearisation.

"While North Korea's nuclear weapon programmes are a threat not only to our security and that of Northeast Asia, the door to dialogue will remain open so that we can peacefully resolve this threat," Yoon said.

Yoon, 61, takes office at a time of high tensions on the Korean peninsula, with an increasingly belligerent North Korea conducting a record 15 weapons tests since January, including two launches last week.

His conservative administration looks set to usher in a more muscular foreign policy for the world's 10th-largest economy after the dovish approach pursued by outgoing President Moon Jae-in during his five years in office.

After winning a tight race in March by the narrowest margin, the new president vowed to "sternly deal" with the threat posed by Kim Jong-un's regime, while saying he would leave the door to dialogue open.

Under Moon, Seoul pursued a policy of engagement with North Korea, brokering summits between Kim Jong-un and then-US president Donald Trump. But talks collapsed in 2019 and diplomacy has stalled since.

READ MORE:Moon warns new long-range missile test by North Korea would spark crisis

'Symbol of imperial power'