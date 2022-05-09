More than 100 inmates have escaped after a prison riot in Ecuador that claimed the lives of 43 others, a senior police official said.

A total of 108 were missing after another 112 escaped prisoners were recaptured after the outbreak at the Bellavista jail in the city of Santo Domingo, police chief Fausto Salinas told reporters on Monday.

Authorities said the violence broke out between the gangs inside Bellavista prison in Santo Domingo de los Colorados, in the centre of Ecuador, some 80 kilometres from Quito.

"For now there are 43 inmates dead," said the public prosecutor's office on Twitter, adding that the situation was "developing".

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo said, during the riot, at least 112 people tried to escape but were detained by security forces inside the prison grounds.

