The son of late Philippine strongman Ferdinand Marcos has commanded a massive early lead in the presidential election, heading for what could be a historic landslide victory.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, was seen doubling the tally of his nearest rival Leni Robredo, according to an unofficial tally of results on Monday.

In the Philippines, the winner only has to get more votes than anyone else.

But if sustained, the tally—published by local media from Commission on Elections figures—would make Marcos the first Philippine president since his father's ouster to be elected with an absolute majority.

It would also signal an astonishing turnaround for the fortunes of the Marcos clan, who have come from pariahs to the presidential palace in a generation.

Writing on the wall?

Commission on Elections chief George Garcia told AFP news agency: "Until the last vote is counted, it's not yet the end of everything."

But the writing appeared to be on the wall for Marcos's nine rivals, vying to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte in elections seen by many as a make-or-break moment for the Philippines' fragile democracy.