Mindanao, Philippines - At the height of the Covid lockdown in the Philippines, Jakob Amatong, a lanky teenager, was only busy creating online spoofs.

A 31-second clip he posted on Facebook, lampooning a herbal medication even turned viral, getting over half-a-million views and turning him into a recognisable influencer in his hometown.

Since he declared his support for presidential candidate Leni Robredo, however, the social media environment has become more hostile to him.

He is still occupied with producing made-for-Tiktok videos and knocking on voters’ doors in support of his candidate.

But ahead of the May 9 polls, he has also found himself fending off online abuse and debunking disinformation mostly directed at the incumbent vice president.

Amatong says his experience on the campaign trail made him more aware of his role as a first-time voter in determining the country’s future.

It has also nudged him into confronting a tragic past attached to his name, amid the possibility of victory of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, heir and namesake of the country’s former dictator, who is leading the race to become the country’s 17th president.

“I’m not just dedicating my vote to myself, but also to other young people. At the end of the day, our whole nation will benefit if we make the right choice,” he tells TRT World, adding that the country cannot afford to repeat the Marcos history.

Political observers and scholars worry though that the barrage of disinformation circulating on social media could hand the election to Marcos Jr, barely 36 years after his family was banished from Manila following a popular revolution in 1986.

On Monday, Filipinos “will find out if fake news will have elected the next president of the Republic of the Philippines,” Joel Butuyan, president of the Manila-based human rights advocacy group, said during an online forum on disinformation and cyberattacks attended by TRT World.

“We will know if we have a president who will owe his mandate not to the sovereign free will of the people, but to the manipulative and deceptive powers of fake news.”

A recent study by the University of the Philippines (UP) concluded in February that Marcos has been the biggest beneficiary of glowing but inaccurate information on social media, while his rival Robredo is the “biggest victim” of disinformation.

Now activists are warning that once back in power, Marcos Jr and his family could also attempt to rewrite, if not erase, the brutal and corrupt past of his father, while covering up the remaining corruption charges still hounding them.

It was at the height of Ferdinand Marcos Sr’s presidency when Amatong’s grandfather, Jacobo Amatong, a city council member and journalist in the southern city of Dipolog, was shot dead alongside his friend and human rights lawyer, Zorro Aguilar.

The two had been investigating alleged summary executions by the Marcos’ military when they were attacked in September 1984.

Aguilar was killed on the spot. Amatong managed to identify three times their assailants as belonging to the “army”.

He died in the hospital hours later. A witness, who drove the getaway vehicle, also identified the two killers as members of the military.

He was killed a year later by unidentified gunmen.

Jakob Amatong’s father was only six when the elder Amatong was killed. So even the second-hand recollection of his grandfather has been clouded by fading memories.

His aunt was only three years old at that time. His grandmother rarely talks about her heartbreak, he said.

The killings were never solved. Their names were added to Amnesty International’s list of 3,200 people killed during Marcos Sr’s presidency.

An estimated 70,000 others were detained and 34,000 tortured during the same period.

In his 21 years in power, Marcos Sr and his charismatic wife, Imelda, were also accused of overseeing a “conjugal dictatorship” that plundered the country of at least US$10-billion, while plunging the country into poverty.

Over $3 billion have already been recovered by the government, another $2.5 billion are under litigation, while the rest remain untraceable.

The Marcos family has repeatedly denied the allegations of human rights abuses and corruption.

This despite several convictions, including a 2018 anti-graft court ruling that found Imelda guilty of funnelling US$200 million to their secret bank accounts in Switzerland.

She was sentenced to prison but remains free under the watch of Marcos ally, President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte’s daughter, Sara, is Marcos Jr’s running mate, although they are elected separately.