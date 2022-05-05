Mexico will step up security along its southern border in preparation for a possible new wave of migrants headed for the United States, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said.

The two countries are bracing for an expected surge in arrivals if Washington ends a pandemic-era rule known as Title 42 used to quickly expel migrants, purportedly on health grounds.

"We have to protect the southern border — although it may seem contradictory or paradoxical — migrants because it is not a good idea to cross the country. It's very risky and we have to take care of them," Lopez Obrador told reporters on Wednesday.

He was speaking on the eve of a tour of Central America that will include stops in three of the main countries where migrant caravans originate: Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Migrant wave