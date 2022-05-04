The Lebanese people will elect their representatives on May 15, in an election that is seen as key for the generation of young people that was at the forefront of the October 2019 uprising, when thousands protested against corruption, and the deteriorating economic situation.

The Lebanese living abroad will cast their vote on May 6 to 8.

The small Mediterranean country is currently facing the worst economic crisis in its modern history, amid a financial meltdown that saw the country’s currency lose more than 90 percent of its value since 2019.

It has since triggered high inflation and shortages of fuel, medicine, food and other commodities.

In early April, the country reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release around $3 billion of financial assistance in return for a series of key structural reforms – which the incoming government will be tasked with implementing.

More than 70 percent of the population in Lebanon now lives below the poverty line, according to the UN.

Here’s what you need to know more about the upcoming polls.

The electoral system

Parliamentary elections take place in Lebanon every four years.

The electoral system works on a confessional basis, and sees Lebanon’s religious communities vote in a proportional representation system.

Critics say the sectarian nature of the voting system has been one of the reasons for Lebanon’s inability to effect change through the ballot box and its entrenched political elite.

In Lebanon, the president must always be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni and the speaker of parliament a Shia.

Fragmentation of the thawra (revolution) opposition candidates

Alongside candidates from Lebanon’s traditional parties, a large number of independent and young contenders have registered to run in the upcoming polls, many linked to the 2019 uprising - known as ‘thawra’, or revolution.

Some have reported getting harassed or even beaten to prevent them from running their campaigns.