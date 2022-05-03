WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Shabab attacks African Union base in Somalia
The terrorist group, which has been waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia's fragile central government for more than a decade, claimed responsibility for the assault.
Al Shabab attacks African Union base in Somalia
The pre-dawn raid targeted a camp housing Burundian troops near Ceel Baraf village about 160 kilometres northeast of the capital Mogadishu. (FILE PHOTO) / Reuters Archive
May 3, 2022

Heavily armed Al Shabab militants have attacked a military base in Somalia where African Union peacekeepers are stationed, causing casualties, a local military commander and witnesses said.

Tuesday's pre-dawn raid targeted a camp housing Burundian troops near Ceel Baraf village about 160 kilometres northeast of the capital Mogadishu, the sources said.

"The terrorists attacked the Burundian army base outside Ceel Baraf early this morning, there was heavy fighting and casualties inflicted on both sides, but we don't have more details about this incident so far," local military commander Mohamed Ali told AFP news agency by phone.

"They launched the attack with a car bomb blast before a heavy exchange of gunfire broke out," he added.

Recommended

Al Shabab, which has been waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia's fragile central government for more than a decade, issued a statement claiming responsibility for the assault.

There was no immediate comment from the African Union's mission in Somalia (ATMIS). 

READ MORE:Terror attack in restaurant kills six in Somalia

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise