France’s presidential contenders are racing on the last day of campaigning to drive home why their particular political brand — and not the other’s — is the right choice for voters.

President Emmanuel Macron, the centrist incumbent, accused on Friday far-right leader Marine Le Pen of trying to divide France.

“The far right lives off fear and anger creating resentment. It says that excluding parts of society is the answer,” Macron told France Inter radio, ahead of the Sunday runoff.

“(But) I want to try to answer it... (and) make us live as a united nation,” said Macron, who has campaigned on a message of unity in one of the world's wealthiest large democracies.

He acknowledged that Le Pen had alacrity and resonance among some voters.

"She has managed to draw on some of what we did not manage to do, on some of the things I did not manage to do to pacify some of the anger, respond quickly to what voters want," Macron said.

The two candidates must make their final pitches to the French electorate before campaigning for the presidential runoff is legally required to end at midnight.

Hectic activities