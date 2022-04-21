"This intervention by our majority owner, Daniel Kretinsky, represents a serious attack on Marianne's editorial independence. It happened despite the fact that [Kretinsky] personally, and even twice, promised journalists that he would respect this basic principle. So far, he has done so," wrote the Marianne Society of Editors (SRM) in a statement.

Kretinsky has not responded to the allegations till now.

Le Pen tweeted to thank the journalists at Marianne, saying they revealed “the influence of money on the editorial choices of the media”.

She went on to say, “The French are not fooled by the campaign of lies and defamation that we have been subjected to since we have been at the gates of the Elysee.” The Elysee Palace is the official residence of the French president.

Marianne’s editors later said the magazine aims to remain objective, and the Marianne Society of Editors tweeted that Le Pen might be in for a surprise with the next issue.

The editor-in-chief of Marianne, Natacha Polony, issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that “the position of the newspaper in the framework of the presidential election was defined by the editorial management, and it alone,” but that she had decided to “listen to all the sensitivities making up the editorial team, while being attentive to the wishes of the CMI group not to leave any ambiguity as to the position of our weekly [magazine.]”

Polony defended the decision to change the front cover, saying that the new title “translates the journalistic reading that we make of the political situation in France, developed in the editorial of the newspaper, namely the observation of an immense resentment, on the part of many citizens, against a system from which they feel excluded and which explains the massive vote for a party whose accession to power would cause no less than immense disorder and would only amplify the fractures.”

Polony also acknowledged the Marianne Society of Editors who had voiced their dissent with a statement of their own, saying “it was heard”.

Polony left the final decision on whether the magazine was swayed by the Czech businessman to the public, and concluded by saying that “[o]ur readers will see for themselves that this issue and all the others bear the mark of our difference and our freedom of tone”.