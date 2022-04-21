Oil prices have risen with concerns about supply due to a potential European Union (EU) ban on Russian oil coming to the fore, days after diminished supplies from Libya rocked the market.

Brent crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.24 percent, to $108.12 a barrel at 0636 GMT on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.26, or 1.23 percent, to 103.45 a barrel, adding to a 19-cent gain in the previous session.

Analysts said market volatility is likely to pick up again soon, with the EU still weighing a ban on Russian oil for its military operation in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"EU discussions to ban or phase out Russian oil purchases, the biggest influence on crude prices in recent days, are on the back-burner but not settled yet, which may limit crude prices to a relatively narrow range on a daily settlement basis," said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

Libya, a member of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said on Wednesday the country was losing more than 550,000 barrels per day of oil output due to blockades at major fields and export terminals.

Other factors at play