Sri Lanka's president has appointed 17 new Cabinet ministers, but dropped two of his brothers and a nephew from his cabinet amid a political crisis resulting from the country's dire economic state.

Monday's reshuffle follow weeks of protests over fuel and food shortages and demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government resign.

The new cabinet retains Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya's older brother and the head of Sri Lanka's ruling clan, while leaving out eldest sibling Chamal and younger brother Basil, the former finance minister.

Mahinda's eldest son Namal, who ran the sports ministry and had been touted as a future leader before the crisis, was also dropped.

The 21-member cabinet is seven people fewer than its predecessor, which resigned en masse two weeks ago in response to public outrage over nepotism and corruption.

Speaking to the new ministers, President Rajapaksa requested their support for an efficient and clean government.

“Today, most of the government institutions are under serious economic difficulties and it is absolutely essential to rectify it,” Rajapaksa said, calling the crisis "an opportunity to bring about the system change that the people expected".

READ MORE:Cash-strapped Sri Lanka rations fuel as crisis worsens

Protests on streets