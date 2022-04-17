Six people have been killed and 29 others are missing and presumed dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said.

"A small wooden boat carrying around 35 migrants capsized off Sabratha, Libya yesterday," the IOM tweeted on Saturday.

"The bodies of six people have been retrieved while 29 others are missing and presumed dead. At least 53 migrants have been reported dead or missing off Libya this week alone."

Libya, wracked by a decade of conflict and lawlessness, has become a key departure point for African and Asian refugees and migrants making desperate attempts to reach Europe.

Refugees often endure horrific conditions in Libya before boarding overcrowded, often unseaworthy vessels that frequently sink or run into trouble.

READ MORE:'Nearly 100' die in new Mediterranean boat disaster