Israel has carried out air strikes on the regime positions near the capital Damascus, the state news agency SANA said, without reporting any casualties.

"An Israeli air raid targeted certain positions near Damascus," it said early on Friday, adding that many explosions were heard in the area.

SANA, citing a military source, said Syrian air defences had shot down "some" of the missiles fired.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli government.

