Israel 'strikes' Syrian regime positions near Damascus
Israeli air strikes hit several locations in the countryside west of the capital Damascus, regime media report, without mentioning any casualties.
Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes inside the country. / AP Archive
April 15, 2022

Israel has carried out air strikes on the regime positions near the capital Damascus, the state news agency SANA said, without reporting any casualties.

"An Israeli air raid targeted certain positions near Damascus," it said early on Friday, adding that many explosions were heard in the area.

SANA, citing a military source, said Syrian air defences had shot down "some" of the missiles fired.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli government.

READ MORE:Civilian deaths after Israeli air strikes near Syria's Damascus

Syria's war

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes inside the country, targeting regime positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters of Lebanon's Shia group Hezbollah.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged mounting hundreds since 2011.

The conflict in Syria has claimed around 500,000 lives, ravaged infrastructure and displaced millions.

READ MORE: What drives Israel's military aggression in Syria

READ MORE: Israel hits Syrian regime military positions near Golan Heights

