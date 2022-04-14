Four people have been arrested in Germany and weapons have been seized in an investigation into suspected anti-government extremists who allegedly planned to cause a long nationwide blackout and kidnap well-known figures including the country's health minister, authorities said.

Prosecutors in Koblenz and Rhineland-Palatinate's state criminal police office said on Thursday that raids were carried out at 20 properties across Germany following an investigation launched in October.

The suspects were members of a chat group called “United Patriots” on the Telegram messaging service.

Investigators said the suspects were associated with the protest movement against coronavirus restrictions and with the Reich Citizens movement, which disputes the legitimacy of the post-World War II German constitution and, by extension, the current government. In all, 12 people are under investigation.

Authorities said the group's declared aim was to destroy electricity supply facilities and cause a long blackout across the country, with the goal of producing “conditions similar to civil war” and ultimately overthrowing the country's democratic system.

Police seized 22 firearms, including a Kalashnikov rifle, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, thousands of euros in cash and numerous gold bars and silver coins. They also found forged Covid-19 vaccination and test certificates.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he was “appalled” by the news and thanked investigators.

