Sri Lankan authorities have offered talks with protesters calling for the government's ouster and urged its citizens overseas to send home money to help pay for desperately needed food and fuel.

The moves — announced separately — are aimed at cooling widespread social tensions and bringing in liquidity to fight a crippling economic crisis that has triggered unprecedented hardship in the nation of 22 million people.

Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Wednesday he needed Sri Lankans abroad to "support the country at this crucial juncture by donating much needed foreign exchange".

Weerasinghe said he had set up bank accounts for donations in the United States, Britain and Germany and promised Sri Lankan expatriates the money would be spent where it was most needed.

The bank "assures that such foreign currency transfers will be utilised only for importation of essentials, including food, fuel and medicines", Weerasinghe said in a statement.

Ready for discussions

Separately, Sri Lanka's prime minister offered talks with people protesting against the government over its handling of the crisis.