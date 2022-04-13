The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines has risen to 59, with rescuers digging up more bodies with bare hands and backhoes in villages crushed by rain-induced avalanches.

Most of the deaths from tropical storm Megi — the strongest to hit the archipelago nation this year — were in the central province of Leyte, where a series of landslides devastated communities.

More than 42,000 people were displaced and 200 injured when Megi made landfall at the weekend. The storm has now dissipated, the state weather bureau said.

Rescuers used boats to reach survivors in Pilar, a village of about 400 people in Abuyog municipality, where a torrent of mud and earth pushed houses into the sea on Tuesday. Police reported five deaths.

A rumbling sound like "a helicopter" alerted Ara Mae Canuto, 22, to the landslide hurtling towards her family's home. She tried to outrun it, but was swept into the water and nearly drowned.

"I swallowed dirt, and my ears and nose are full of mud," Canuto told AFP by telephone from her hospital bed where she is being treated for cuts and bruises. Her father died and her mother is missing.

Death and destruction

The disaster-prone region is regularly ravaged by storms, including a direct hit from Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.