The Bangladesh government is finalising a legislation which, if passed in parliament, will make the country a “surveillance-based” nation, experts fear.

The Sheikh Hasina-led government has gained notoriety for passing draconian laws to score political points. In power since 2009, the Hasina administration passed the Digital Security Act (DSA) in 2018 and subsequently drew criticism from rights groups for "misusing it" against politicians, journalists and even ordinary citizens, many of whom are still languishing in jails.

The new draft legislation, titled the “Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Regulation for Digital, Social Media and OTT Platforms”, intends to put social media platforms and tech companies in the dock for the online activity of their users, instead of prosecuting potential offenders.

Simply put, through this proposed Act, the Bangladesh government wants platforms like Facebook to become its censor as this Act defines what can be published by a Bangladeshi user on Facebook and under what circumstances Facebook should take action to remove a content posted by its user.

For example, the draft legislation would require Facebook to inform all its users in Bangladesh that they should not “display”, “upload”, “publish” or “share” content that “threatens friendly relations with friendly states” or “is insulting to a foreign nation”.

In addition to threatening platforms and companies with the prosecution, the draft regulation empowers the country’s telecom regulator BTRC to direct service providers to remove or block content – and the providers must comply within 72 hours.

Besides, all social media intermediaries will be required to have a resident complaint officer, a compliance officer to ensure due diligence, and an agent to liaison with law enforcement agencies and the BTRC. It means there must be someone here from those social media companies that the government can hold liable or arrest in case of a violation.

Why is the draft Act problematic?

According to a report in The Daily Star, certain sections of the regulation are almost identical to the Digital Security Act and could be used to gag voices of dissent.

If the regulation is adopted, social media “intermediaries” cannot disseminate anything that “is against the Liberation War of Bangladesh, the spirit of the Liberation War, the father of the nation, the national anthem, or the national flag” or “threatens the secrecy of the government.”

Furthermore, they cannot publish any information that “creates unrest or disorder or deteriorates or advances to deteriorate law and order situation”; or “is offensive, false or threatening and insulting or humiliating to a person".

These are identical or strikingly similar to some sections of the Digital Security Act 2018, which have been routinely abused to target journalists and opposition voices.

Journalist and researcher Shaquib Ahmed tells TRT World that with its broad definitions and the government’s plan to adopt a “Code of Ethics”, the proposed regulation will hammer the last nail in the coffin of press freedom in Bangladesh.

“We will witness the modern-day manifestation of ‘thought-crime’ in the domains of social media, OTT platforms and digital news media,” Ahmed says.

Any content on the internet that contradicts or even differs with the tenets of the Awami League (AL) government and the party's dominant ideology will be inevitably removed by intermediaries like Facebook or Twitter fearing penalties, he adds.