Several African nations will have to quickly seek out new markets for critically-needed weapons and components for their armed forces. Their main source is Russia, cut off by Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

Russia accounts for about 20 percent of Africa's defence market share, second only to the US at 37 percent.

The squeezing of the supply line from Russia will severely limit the ability of African players not only to defend themselves but also to conduct offensive operations against non-state elements and terrorist groups.

Russian state-owned arms manufacturer, Rosoboronexport, accounts for almost half of Africa's arms imports. Algeria, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco, and Uganda are the largest regular buyers of its products. Moscow recently expanded its sub-Saharan coverage by starting trade with Nigeria, Tanzania, Cameroon, Angola, and the Central African Republic.

Moscow is believed to have maintained close political ties with many African countries through exports. The foundation for these relationships was laid during the Soviet era, and this historical background is thought to have allowed it to negotiate arms deals with relative ease. And the pricing structure and lack of conditions typical of a value-oriented policy made arms sales even more attractive and affordable.

Means of persuasion

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia's role in Africa substantially decreased, but by the early 2000s, it was beginning to win back its position. According to Carnegie Endowment geopolitics and security expert Paul Stransky, the continent's officials "inevitably look at Moscow in terms of the Soviet background.”

But with countries such as Algeria, Russia has resorted to other means of persuasion, such as debt forgiveness and promises to build manufacturing or maintenance facilities, Stransky adds.

Last year Rosoboronexport reported that it was able to add $1.7 billion to its Sub-Saharan portfolio, and the Russian side has also been able to increase the number of Central, West, and Southern African countries in its portfolio to 17, according to the company's general director, Alexander Mikheyev.

According to the official data, the main articles of the Russian offer are helicopters and naval combat vehicles, air defence equipment, armoured vehicles, ammunition for local law enforcement bodies, and means of the airport and critical infrastructure protection. Of course, small arms are also for sale.