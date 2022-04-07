Jean-Luc Melenchon is the weakened and fragmented French left’s strongest candidate in the first round of the upcoming presidential polls on April 10, coming in third after President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, according to surveys.

While Melenchon is scoring at more than 16 percent support in the polls, other leftist competitors like the Socialist Party’s official candidate Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, and Yannick Jadot, the candidate for the Greens, are scoring at less than five percent, different polls indicate.

“Right now, Jean-Luc Melenchon, the extreme left candidate, is the strongest leftist candidate in the presidential race,” says Francois Gemenne, a political scientist at Sciences Po in Paris and the University of Liege in Belgium.

Melenchon, a former Socialist Party minister, who left France’s biggest leftist party in 2008, is a leftist firebrand with close links to the country’s communists. In 2016, he formed his "France Unbowed" party to create a leftist bloc, including communists.

As the election approaches, his appeal to the French left has increased significantly, and now the 70-year old politician hopes that with some luck, he can end up being one of the top two candidates, who will face off in the second round on April 24 to finalise the results.

Gemenne thinks it’s unlikely that Melenchon will make it to the second round. “But it’s still a possibility,” because all leftist votes could go to Melenchon, he tells TRT World.

Murat Yigit, an academic at the Istanbul Commerce University who was educated in France, also thinks Melenchon has a chance. But the Communist Party of France has its own candidate in the upcoming election, which might damage Melenchon’s prospects of making it to the second round, Yigit tells TRT World.

“We have a few days, and we can feel our destiny at our fingertips. We know we can push for the most incredible political change of direction imaginable,” Melenchon said, during a speech on April 5. He likened himself to a turtle, who can beat the hares to the finish line.

The radical leftist candidate has increasingly looked like an anti-globalist and a champion of the French poor. “Don’t tell me we cannot make shoes or hats or jeans here that haven’t travelled halfway around the world. We can,” he said, blaming the country’s elites and globalists for unemployment, health crisis and poverty.

“His chances depend on the rate of abstention. Macron succeeded in constituting a bourgeois bloc composed of conservatives pleased by reactionary politics and liberals pleased by the ‘startup nation’ ideal,” says Yasser Louati, a French political analyst and the head of the Committee for Justice & Liberties (CJL).

“Melenchon faces the challenge of the working class, the Banlieues (suburbs) and minorities that abstain from voting because no party truly represents them,” Louati tells TRT World.

“Melenchon wants their vote and offers a programme to address their concerns, but his own party is composed of the highly educated and people who don’t live with the working class, his core target,” he adds.

Gemenne believes that even if Melenchon made it to the second round, he would not stand a chance against Macron.

What’s his background?

Melenchon was born in Morocco, a Muslim majority country and former French colony. His father was of Spanish descent, and his mother came from a mixed ancestry of Spanish and Italian.

When he was 10, he moved to France and went on to obtain a degree in philosophy from the University of Franche-Comte. In 1976, he joined former French President Francois Mitterand’s Socialist Party and since then, he has been deeply connected with the country’s left.