Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has revoked a days-old state of emergency after huge public protests demanded he resign over the country's worst economic crisis in memory.

The decree issued on Tuesday night said he revoked emergency orders giving him sweeping authority to act in the interests of public security and preserving public order.

Rajapaksa had declared the emergency last week after crowds of protesters demonstrated near his home in the capital Colombo.

The protests initially began over shortages of essentials such as cooking gas, petrol, electricity and milk powder.

They have spread to every part of the Indian Ocean island nation and now the demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Rajapaksa and his government.

Rajapaksa has resisted the calls even after ruling party lawmakers said an interim government should replace his, and failing to do so would make them responsible for violence.

'We will face this'

A minister told parliament on Wednesday that Rajapaksa will not resign.