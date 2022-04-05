The United States, Britain and Australia have said they will begin jointly collaborating on hypersonic weapons and "electronic warfare capabilities", as part of their new AUKUS alliance aimed at countering China.

The three countries said on Tuesday the joint initiatives will bolster existing efforts to deepen cooperation in numerous areas that they already agreed on when forming the new defensive pact last September.

"We... committed today to commence new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as to expand information sharing and to deepen cooperation on defence innovation," they said in a joint statement.

"These initiatives will add to our existing efforts to deepen cooperation on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and additional undersea capabilities.

"As our work progresses on these and other critical defense and security capabilities, we will seek opportunities to engage allies and close partners."

Russia, China, the United States and North Korea have all test-launched hypersonic missiles, with Tuesday's announcement coming just weeks after Moscow said it had launched them for the first time in its attack on Ukraine.

READ MORE:US, UK and Australia sign naval nuclear technology deal to counter China

Maneuverable missile