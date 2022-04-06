Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Mayor: Over 5,000 civilians dead in Mariupol

The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol has claimed more than 5,000 civilians have been killed during the month-long Russian blockade, among them 210 children.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko said that Russian forces have among other targets bombed hospitals, including one where 50 people burned to death.

Boichenko said that more than 90 percent of the city’s infrastructure has been destroyed by Russian shelling. Moscow denies killing civilians or attacking civilian infrastructure.

Russia is blocking humanitarian access to Mariupol because it wants to hide evidence of "thousands" of people killed there, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding: "I think it's a tragedy there, it's hell, I know that it's not tens, but thousands of people, different people, who have been killed there and thousands wounded."

More Western sanctions on Russia as Kiev warns of eastern attack

The US and Britain have announced new sanctions against Russia after Ukraine said hundreds of civilians were found dead around its capital, as Kiev warned residents in the east of the country to get out "now" ahead of a feared assault.

The White House unveiled measures targeting Russia's top public and private banks and two daughters of President Vladimir Putin, while Britain sanctioned two banks — and vowed to eliminate all Russian oil and gas imports by year-end.

Their actions followed an international outcry after Ukraine said its forces found hundreds of civilians dead around the capital Kiev, including the town of Bucha, after Russian troops withdrew.

Biden denounces 'major war crimes' in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden denounced the widespread killing of Ukrainian civilians allegedly by Russian troops in Bucha as "war crimes."

"I'm sure you've seen the pictures from Bucha, just outside of Kiev: bodies left in the streets as Russian troops withdrew, some shot in the back of the head with their hands tied behind their backs," Biden said at a labour union event.

"There's nothing less happening than major war crimes," he said.

Russia says paid dollar debt in roubles amid default fears

Russia said it had been forced to make foreign debt payments on dollar-denominated bonds in roubles, raising the prospect of a potential default amid unprecedented Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

The announcement came on the 42nd day of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, with thousands killed and more than 11 million having fled their homes or the country in the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

New US commitment of missiles to Ukraine

A new US commitment of Javelin missiles means the West soon will have provided Ukrainian fighters with 10 anti-tank weapons for every Russian tank in their country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken spoke to US news broadcaster MSNBC after the US announced an additional $100 million for more Javelin missiles for Ukraine. The US says it has provided $1.7 billion for Ukraine’s defence and aid since Russia started its military operation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pressing the West to provide more weapons, faster, and do more to cut off Russia from the global economy, to pressure Putin to make peace.

US training small number of Ukrainians on Switchblade drones

A small number of Ukrainians have been trained in the United States on how to operate killer "Switchblade" drones, single-use weapons that fly into their targets and detonate on impact, a senior US defence official disclosed.

The Ukrainians undergoing training on the Switchblades and other weaponry number less than a dozen. They had arrived in the United States for regular military education programs prior to Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

"We took advantage of the opportunity to pull them aside for a couple of days and provide them some training, particularly on the switchblades UAV," the senior US defence official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "UAV" refers to an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Ukrainian fuel storage base destroyed in the Kharkiv region

Russia's defence ministry said that a Ukrainian fuel storage base was destroyed by Russian missiles in the Kharkiv region, the RIA news agency quoted it as saying.

The Russian forces also destroyed some Ukrainian military equipment and foreign weapons at a railway station in the same region, RIA reported, citing the ministry.

Ukraine FM to discuss need for weapons with NATO, G7 counterparts

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he planned to appeal to his counterparts from G7 and NATO nations to fulfil Ukraine's request for sufficient weapons to counter Russian forces.

Speaking in a video address, Kuleba said he was meeting the other foreign ministers on Thursday. "The main topic of my discussion in Brussels will be the supply of all necessary weapons to Ukraine," he said.

Ukrainian Railways report casualties after rockets hit eastern rail station

State-owned Ukrainian Railways said there were a number of casualties after three rockets hit a rail station in eastern Ukraine, damaging buildings, tracks and rail stock.

"There are casualties," it said in a statement, without providing detail on the number of victims or the location of the attack.

Russia mulls more media restrictions

Russian lawmakers introduced a bill into the lower parliament house that, if adopted, would tighten already harsh restrictions on media outlets in the country and their coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.

The bill outlines media law amendments that empower the Prosecutor General's office to shut down domestic and foreign media outlets for a number of reasons. These would include coverage of Russia's operation in Ukraine that deviates from the official line and has been criminalised as “fake news,” or which discredits the Russian military and its actions in Ukraine.

Another reason allowing the Prosecutor General's office to shut down a foreign news outlet operating in Russia would be retaliation for Russian outlets being closed abroad.

'Evacuate now', Kiev tells residents of east Ukraine

Ukraine has told residents of the country's eastern regions to evacuate "now" or "risk death" due to a feared Russian attack.

"The governors of the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions are calling on the population to leave these territories and are doing everything to ensure that the evacuations take place in an organised manner," deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.

The call for urgent evacuations comes as Ukraine says Russian forces are regrouping to launch a fresh offensive in the country's east after retreating from the Kiev region.

NATO chief warns Ukraine conflict may last 'long time'

The conflict in Ukraine is in a "critical phase" with Russian troops gearing up for a "major offensive" in the east of the country, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg said allies needed to be "prepared for the long haul."

Hungary's Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he had urged Vladimir Putin to put in place an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, and invited the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine to meet the Russian leader in Budapest.

"I suggested to President Putin that he declare an immediate ceasefire," Orban told a press conference, saying the Russian president had initiated the call. "His response was positive, but with conditions," Orban said, without elaborating.

The Hungarian leader, re-elected on Sunday, added that he had invited Putin to Budapest along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks.

Greece to expel 12 Russian diplomats: foreign ministry

Greece announced that it was expelling 12 Russian diplomats, becoming the latest EU country to order such expulsions amid increasing outrage over the conflict in Ukraine.

"Greek authorities have declared 12 members of diplomatic and consular missions of the Russian Federation accredited in Greece... as personae non gratae," the foreign ministry said.

It did not specifically mention the Ukraine conflict, but said the move came under 1961 and 1963 Vienna conventions governing diplomatic and consular affairs.

Drugmaker GSK cuts ties with Russian government over Ukraine crisis

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline has cut ties with the Russian government after sanctions on Moscow for its attack on Ukraine, the drugmaker's website showed on Wednesday, as the company's consumer arm also stopped imports of supplements and vitamins.

"We support global sanctions and will comply with them," GSK said in its update. "We have taken a precautionary approach to stop, to the fullest extent possible, any direct involvement and support to the Russian government and military."

Over 68,000 Ukrainians take refuge in Türkiye: UN refugee agency

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, more than 68,000 Ukrainians have fled to Türkiye, an official of the UN refugee agency has said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency after a recent event in the central Konya province, UNHCR Türkiye representative Philippe Leclerc said the agency is dealing with the "ever-rising number of refugees" all over the world.

Today, there are more than 30 million refugees, and 90 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the globe, Leclerc said.

Poland gives citizens crisis preparation tips

Poland’s government has issued a guide that instructs the public how to prepare for a crisis like war and what to do during attacks with weapons ranging from conventional to chemical and nuclear.

Posted on the Government Security Center’s website this week, the “Be Ready – Guide for Times of Crisis and War” gives detailed instructions in written form and videos.

European Union and NATO member Poland supports neighbouring Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s attack and is calling for European imports of Russian energy sources to stop. The tough stance has raised concerns among some ordinary Poles.

UK: Russian atrocities 'not far short of genocide,'

The British prime minister condemned alleged Russian atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, but stopped short of labelling the civilian killings outright genocide as described by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow have been facing vehement criticism from the international community after Ukraine accused Russian forces of committing “genocide” and “war crimes” in Bucha, a town near the capital Kiev.

Russia has rejected the allegations as a “fake news attack,” arguing that images of bodies and footage of slain civilians that have drawn global outrage were staged after Russian forces withdrew from the city.

Moscow: Bucha accusations meant to derail peace talks, justify more sanctions

Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson said that images of dead bodies strewn across the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which Russia says were staged, were designed to justify more sanctions against Moscow and derail peace talks with Kiev.

Ukraine has accused the Russian military of massacring residents of Bucha, a town outside the capital Kiev that Russian troops had occupied for several weeks before withdrawing. Western countries have called for those responsible for the murder of civilians to be punished.

Man dies after ramming car into Russian embassy in Romania

A man died after ramming his car into the gates of the Russian embassy in Romania and setting himself on fire inside the vehicle, police said.

"The car crashed into the gate and right after the person inside the vehicle lit a device and that's how the fire inside the car started," prosecutor Bogdan Staicu told reporters.

"Inside the car, containers with inflammable substances were found," Staicu added.

Russian artillery 'kills two people' at aid distribution point

At least two civilians have been killed and five wounded when Russian artillery fire struck a humanitarian aid distribution point in the town of Vuhledar.

In an online post, the governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, shared photos of the alleged attack.

They showed two women stretched out on the ground, another person with serious wound to the leg and another person with a bloodied leg being helped into a rescue vehicle.

"At the moment it's known that two people were killed and five were injured. We document all the crimes committed by the Russian Federation on our land," Kyrylenko wrote.

Kremlin: Peace talks not progressing fast enough

The Kremlin has said peace talks between Moscow and Kiev are not progressing as rapidly or energetically as it would like.

"The only thing I can say is that work (on the talks) is continuing," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about the prospect of another round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

"There is a still a long road ahead. The work process is ongoing but it is dragging along way more than we would like."

Governor: Russian forces control 60% of Rubizhne town

Russian forces have taken control of 60 percent of the town of Rubizhne in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, which has suffered heavy shelling across its territory for the past 24 hours.

"Sixty percent of Rubizhne is controlled by the Russians," Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said in an online post, accusing a former official of assisting the Russian forces by handing over information.

Gaidai said Russian forces had carried out 81 mortar, artillery and rocket strikes across the region over the past day.

Sustained bombardment seen in Severodonetsk

Shells and rockets have been landing at regular intervals in the industrial city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, according to AFP journalists. Severodonetsk is the easternmost city held by Ukrainian forces on the eastern frontline.

One building was on fire and the few civilians seen only ventured out in intervals between the bombing, quickly running back for cover when it resumed.

Russian forces have said they will focus their attacks in the south and east of the country, where they already hold large swathes of territory.

China calls for probe into Bucha killings, assigns no blame

China has said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are “deeply disturbing” but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known.

China supports all initiatives and measures “conducive to alleviating the humanitarian crisis” and is “ready to continue to work together with the international community to prevent any harm to civilians,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing.

“The truth and the cause of the incident must be verified," Zhao said. “All parties should exercise restraint and avoid unfounded accusations before a conclusion of the investigation is drawn."

EU chief backs asylum for Russian deserters