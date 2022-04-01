The world is likely to have less bread on the table and might even face a food shortage with the Russia-Ukraine conflict cutting off food grain supply from the vast swathes of fertile farmlands of the Black Sea region known as the ‘breadbasket of the world’.

Russia and Ukraine account for more than a third of global grain exports and their total share of barley, wheat and corn exports over the past five years have been 19 percent, 14 percent and 4 percent respectively.

Russia is the world's third-largest producer of wheat, behind only the countries with the world's largest populations, China and India. However, Russia has a much smaller population, so much of the grain it produces is for sale.

And since 2016, it has been the world leader in this regard. For six years in a row.

Both Russia and Ukraine are also leaders in rapeseed oil production. In terms of sunflower oil supplies, they occupy half of the global market.

A section of experts is already predicting a doomsday scenario of starvation deaths and food riots in parts of the world as no other country can replace the wheat supplies from Russia and Ukraine.

South America is already staring at a crop failure due to unusually dry and hot weather.

How have other countries reacted?

In March, the price of wheat touched $315.1 per ton, a record in the history of commodity trading. The scary part is, it is likely to rise further.

“The price hike raised concerns about food security," Bloomberg news agency immediately noted. It also brought back memories of a decade ago when price hikes led to food riots in more than 30 countries.

The world has already entered a food crisis, said Andrei Vernikov, head of UniCapital.

And countries are reacting fast. Hungary and Serbia have announced export halts. Bulgaria too has slowed down the shipping of grain already purchased from it. Iraq announced an emergency purchase of three million tons.

In general, large buyers and sellers are waiting. Shipowners and carriers are also waiting: they are not ready to go to the Sea of Azov right now. And according to the Internet resource Sovecon, up to half of the exports are transported by this route.

Overall, Russia exports about 30 million tons of wheat annually.

Why has Russia restricted exports?

The Russian government temporarily banned grain and sugar exports, the official reason was to prevent prices from rising in the domestic market. Exports of the foodstuff are now banned to Eurasian Economic Cooperation (EAEC) countries and developing countries.