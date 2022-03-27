Malta's Labour party has claimed victory in general elections, securing a third term in government despite a legacy of corruption and following the lowest turnout in decades.

Although official results are not expected for hours, Prime Minister Robert Abela claimed victory in a call with Maltese television on Sunday.

In the counting hall in the town of Naxxar, Labour delegates monitoring the vote erupted into cheers.

"We are very satisfied that for the next five years Malta will again have a Labour government," Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne told AFP news agency at the count, saying all signs were of an "absolute majority" for his party.

Michael Piccinino, general secretary of the opposition Nationalist Party, confirmed leader Bernard Grech had spoken to the prime minister to concede.

The Electoral Commission said overnight that turnout looked set to be 85.5 percent, the lowest in a general election since 1955, and the first time it has dropped below 90 percent since 1966.

However, Fearne, who is also Malta's health minister, insisted the turnout was "high by European standards".

