The group used different tactics to this end. One was to stop people from receiving help from the former local government, NGOs and the international soldiers. For example, in 2006, a local doctor received a motorbike from the doctors’ union. When a local Taliban commander learned about it, he and his fighters initially plotted to kill the doctor on his way to the clinic.

Later, the Taliban leaders changed their mind, choosing instead to knock on the door of the doctor’s house to ask for his motorbike. When the Taliban did so, the doctor did not argue—or even ask why the Taliban were taking his motorbike, deciding instead to hand the motorbike over to the commander quietly.

In another instance, a religious leader was offered money from the US military for the renovation of an old mosque. Before accepting the money, the imam consulted a local Taliban group for their permission to receive the money, which they granted. However, when another group of Taliban leaders learned about the gift, they forced the imam to give the money to them instead.

The imam initially denied having received the money. This angered the fighters, who almost killed him. Later, the imam surrendered the funds, and the Taliban group left the area. This was not an isolated event. In several other villages, the Taliban took aid from the recipients to throw it away—and in some cases, even burnt it in public.

Eventually, aid organisations ended up sending aid to areas with little to no Taliban influence. The result was grim. Rural communities similar to Andar received barely any of the money allocated to them. In the last 18 years, these areas languished economically—communities were pushed into poverty and hatred towards the existing government was fomented.

The failure to render aid to local communities had far-reaching implications. It deepened the wedge between the former government and struggling local communities. In Andar, for example, the local population had little interaction with the existing government, first, because it was never popular. It then became even less so, because the Taliban systematically blocked the distribution of any kind of aid from 2004 onwards, making it look even more ineffective.

A 180-degree turn

Since taking over in August 2021, the Taliban appears to have had a change of heart on aid. In January, for instance, the Taliban government even proposed a joint body with international representatives to coordinate aid.

It is keen to use aid to earn some praise from the same community whose wellbeing it actively undermined for the last 18 years. As for the communities that have finally been able to receive aid, the past has been quickly forgotten. The Taliban is adored.

Can the Taliban continue to earn such good will? The current government will probably continue to be praised as long as it remains in control and continues to funnel even nominal amounts of aid to long-impoverished communities like that of Andar. The situation could change, especially if a breakaway faction from the Taliban starts an insurgency or a new militant group starts guerilla fighting against the government.

But for now, the Taliban is happy to play the role of the good guy. Until that changes, it will maintain its access to the hearts and minds of the neediest local communities across Afghanistan.