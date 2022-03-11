Russia has begun to face a range of complications, including unprecedented sanctions from the Western world over its attack on Ukraine, triggering a regional churning that also affects its ally China.

While Moscow and Beijing have shown mutual understanding on the world stage as both seek to break the Western hegemony, Russia's attack on Ukraine has given China some breathing space.

“They [the Chinese] will benefit as the world is distracted with Russia and not focusing on them, and that will enable it to take a bit of pressure off China,” says Raffaello Pantucci, a senior associate fellow at Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a British think-tank

The Russian attack on Ukraine has caused various tensions in international alliances, “highlighting the fact that China is maybe a difficult actor on the world stage. But it is not like Russia, so it can be seen more like a benign actor,” Pantucci tells TRT World.

The Ukraine conflict can also help China relax slightly on the Indo-Pacific front, a crucial region for Beijing’s political and economic competition with the Western world. Under Washington’s leadership, the US, the UK, and Australia have recently formed the AUKUS, an anti-China military alliance focusing on the Indo-Pacific region.

But due to the situation in Ukraine, China’s ruling communist party “may also hope that the impetus behind the AUKUS group is also weakened,” wrote Charlie Parton, the EU’s former First Councillor on China.

In addition to “the distracting factor,” which is “very positive” for China in the longer term, Russia’s Ukraine attack will strengthen Beijing's hand over Moscow, Pantucci says.

“Russia is going to find itself in a less bargaining position when it’s trying to negotiate deals and agreements with China,” Pantucci says.

“Now otherwise friendless, Russia will be in no position to resist the PRC’s (People’s Republic of China) geo-political or economic intrusion in Central Asia, Siberia, the Arctic, India or other future potential areas of contention,” Parton observed.

“Ultimately, at the moment, the way things are shaping up, it’s very positive for China,” Pantucci says.

Economic benefits

The ongoing Russian offensive will produce both positive and negative effects on China, according to Charlie Parton, who has extensive experience and knowledge of China after spending 22 years of his 37-year diplomatic career in the UK foreign office working on the Asian giant.

Under immense US pressure, which even imposed a ban on Russian gas and oil imports, “Russia will have to turn even more to the PRC to sell oil, gas, and other commodities. This will make it easier for the PRC to drive down the price,” Parton wrote in a paper on March 3, pointing out an economic benefit for Beijing.

Western sanctions might also mean that Russia, as an isolated country, will increase its imports of goods and equipment from China. In 2019, 22 percent of Russian imports of goods and equipment came from China while the EU imports to Beijing stood at 37 percent, Parton said. As a result, China’s share of Russian imports will probably significantly increase.

Another potential benefit China can sow from Russia's bloody adventure is related to the country’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), an alternative financial tool to move from the US dollar to the Chinese yuan.

Because the US government froze Russia’s central bank assets and the ruble lost a lot of ground, Moscow might be willing to join the CIPS, which will boost China’s global financial ambitions.