Sunday, March 6, 2022

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says sanctions to deter Russia not sufficient

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the West to strengthen sanctions while telling Russia "there will be no forgiveness, there will be a day of judgement."

"We will not forgive. Hundreds and hundreds of victims. Thousands and thousands suffering. And God will not forgive. Not today. Not tomorrow. Never. And instead of forgiveness, there will be a day of Judgement,'' Zelenskyy said in a video statement.

Zelenskyy heaped criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the Russian Defence Ministry's announcement that it would strike Ukraine's military-industrial complex, while telling employees of these defence plants not to go to work.

"I didn't hear even a single world leader react to this," Zelenskyy said. "The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that the sanctions imposed on Russia are not sufficient."

Zelenskyy called for organising a "tribunal" to bring to justice those who order and carry out such crimes.

"Think about the sense of impunity of the occupiers that they can announce such planned atrocities," he said.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Sunday that its forces intend to strike Ukraine's military-industrial complex with what it said were precision weapons.

"We urge all personnel of Ukrainian defence industry plants … to leave the territory of their enterprises," the ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said in a statement carried by the state news agency Tass.

Russia steps up shelling of Ukraine cities – official

Russian forces have stepped up overnight shelling of Ukrainian cities in the center, north and south of the country late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.

"The latest wave of missile strikes came as darkness fell," he said on Ukrainian television.

He said the areas that came under heavy shelling include the outskirts of Kiev, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

Kharkiv officials said the shelling damaged the television tower, and that heavy artillery was hitting residential areas. Arestovich said the city was fending off a Russian attack.

In Chernihiv, officials said all regions of the city were coming under missile attack.

Arestovich described a "catastrophic" situation in the Kiev suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, where efforts to evacuate residents on Sunday failed.

He said the government was doing all it could to resume evacuations.

Evacuations also failed in Mariupo in the south and Volnovakha in the east because of the shelling.

Over 1 million refugees from Ukraine arrive in Poland so far

More than a million refugees have crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland since Russian troops invaded on February 24, Polish border guards have said.

"Today at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) the number of people from Ukraine into Poland exceeded a million. This is a million human tragedies," the border guard service said on Twitter.

France to send Ukraine drugs including iodine tablets

France is to send medical aid to Ukraine including iodine tablets, which help protect against the effects of exposure to radiation, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said.

"Yes, we have sent different medical products," Le Drian told France 2 television in response to a question about iodine tablets following comments by France's ambassador in Ukraine that 2.5 million doses were to be sent.

Some 20,000 volunteers arrive in Ukraine to fight Russians

Some 20,000 international volunteers have travelled to Ukraine to join in the fight against Russian forces, a top Ukrainian official has said.

"This number is around 20,000 now. They come from many European countries mostly," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told US broadcaster CNN.

"Many people in the world hated Russia and what it was doing in recent years, but no one dared to openly oppose and fight them," he said.

"So when people saw that Ukrainians are fighting, that Ukrainians are not giving up, many felt motivated to join the fight" and bring Russia to account for its invasion, he added.

Russia interfering at nuclear plant: IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said Russian forces are tightening their grip on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, Ukraine’s largest, that they seized last week.

The director general of the agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said Ukrainian staff members are now required to seek approval for any operation, even maintenance, from the Russians, and that they have impeded normal communications by switching off some mobile networks and internet at the site.

Ukraine’s regulatory authority said that phone lines, as well as e-mails and fax, are no longer working.

Grossi said he is “extremely concerned about these developments,” adding that for the plant to operate safely, “staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions, without undue external interference or pressure.”

UK denies French charge of turning Ukraine refugees away

The UK government has insisted it can't "just open the door" to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, denying French accusations that "inhumane" British authorities were turning refugees away from Calais.

"If we just open the door not only will we not benefit the people that we need to, the genuine refugees, but I think we'd undermine the popular support," Justice Minister Dominic Raab told BBC television.

"We need to make sure that we're acting for those that need our support."

France on Saturday accused Britain of an inadequate response and lacking humanity in assisting Ukrainian refugees who are seeking to join family in the UK from the French Channel port of Calais.

Ukraine open to discussing 'non-NATO models'

Ukraine is not willing to compromise on its territorial integrity in talks with Russia but is open to discussing "non- NATO models" for its future, in a wider forum, one of its negotiators told Fox News.

"The response that we are getting from the NATO countries is that they are not ready to even discuss having us in NATO, not for the next period of five or 10 years," negotiator David Arakhamia said in remarks published on the Fox News website.

EU leader says no to closing Ukraine airspace

European Council President Charles Michel has said that closing Ukraine’s airspace could spark a world war.

Deploying fighter jets over Ukraine could “in current circumstances” be considered as “NATO’s entry into the war and therefore risk World War III,” Michel said in an interview with the public broadcaster France Inter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on NATO countries to stop the Russian onslaught on his country by imposing a no-fly zone.

Michel denied that economic sanctions against Russia constitute “a war of the EU or NATO against Russia."

He said European and American allies imposed sanctions “to create pressure and hurt the (Russian) regime”, not the people.

Over 360 civilians dead in Ukraine

The UN human rights office has confirmed the deaths of 364 civilians in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb 24.

The Geneva-based office said that another 759 civilians had been injured as of midnight on Saturday.

The rights office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has confirmed.

US, Europeans discuss banning Russian oil imports

The United States and European partners are exploring banning Russian oil imports, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

But he stressed the importance of steady oil supplies globally.

"We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course, at the same time, maintaining a steady global supply of oil," Blinken said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" show.

Russia warns countries offering airfields to Ukraine

Any country offering its air fields to Ukraine for attacks on Russia may be considered as having entered the conflict, a Russia defence ministry spokesperson has said.

"The use of the airfield networks of these countries to base Ukrainian military aircraft and their subsequent use against the Russian armed forces may be regarded as the involvement of these states in an armed conflict," Interfax news agency quoted spokesperson Igor Konashenkov as saying.

Ukraine halts civilian evacuations for second time

A second attempt to evacuate civilians from Ukraine's southern Mariupol city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault.

“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,“ he said on Telegram.

Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time (1000GMT) during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local ceasefire, Ukrainian military authorities had said earlier.

A similar ceasefire planned for Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed on Saturday, trapping residents under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces.

'Very credible' reports Russia committed war crimes: Blinken

Washington has seen "very credible reports" that Russia has committed war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine, particularly in attacking civilians, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"We've seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians, which would constitute a war crime," President Joe Biden's top diplomat told CNN talk show "State of the Union."

Macron, Putin hold fresh talks

French President Emmanuel Macron held new telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Elysee has said.

The call, which a presidential official said lasted 1 hour 45 minutes and was at Macron's request, was the fourth time they had spoken since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

It came after a tense call on March 3 which the Elysee said had left Macron feeling "the worst is to come" in Ukraine with Putin intent on seizing "the whole" of the country.

Russian strike destroys Ukrainian airport: Zelenskyy

A barrage of Russian missiles destroyed the airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I have just been informed about a missile strike on Vinnytsia. Eight rockets... The airport was completely destroyed," he said.

Kazakhstan permits large pro-Ukraine rally

Russia's ally Kazakhstan has permitted a large peace rally in its biggest city as authorities in the Central Asian country look to distance themselves from Moscow's sanctions-triggering military invasion of Ukraine.

The protest in Almaty, a financial hub of 1.8 million people, gathered over 2,000 demonstrators, who stood for the Ukrainian national anthem and chanted pro-peace slogans.

The Kazakh foreign ministry has stressed its neutrality in the conflict and this week invited Britain's ambassador for talks after a UK lawmaker on Monday appeared to call for sanctions against individuals in the country "complicit and supporting" Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Russia's Putin tells Ukraine: stop fighting

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would only halt its military operation if Ukraine stopped fighting and if Moscow's demands were met.

In a phone call with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said that the military operation was going according to plan.

He hoped Ukrainian negotiators would take a more constructive approach at talks and take into account the reality on the ground, the Kremlin said in statement.

Zelenskyy tells Russians to protest before it's too late

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed directly to Russians to take to the streets in protest against the Kremlin's invasion of his country or risk their own poverty and repression.

"Citizens of Russia! For you, this is a struggle not only for peace in Ukraine! This is a fight for your country," Zelenskyy said in a televised address, switching from Ukrainian to Russian.

"If you keep silent now, only your poverty will speak for you later. And only repression will answer," he said.

Zelenskyy reiterated his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“The world is strong enough to close our skies," he added.

Kiev digs in for battle as fighting flares in areas nearby

Ukrainian soldiers have bolstered defences around Kiev, digging trenches, blocking roads and liaising with civil defence units as Russian forces bombarded the surrounding areas and attacked towns and villages nearby.

While the armed forces and civilian volunteers dug in, thousands of people continued to try to flee the city of 3.4 million as fears of a full assault spread.

Pope Francis dispatches two cardinals to Ukraine

Pope Francis has said he dispatched two cardinals to Ukraine, a highly unusual move.

The pontiff said that “the Holy See is willing to do everything to put itself in service for peace.”

The papal almsgiver, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, has been dispatched with aid, along with Cardinal Michael Czerny, who is head of the papal office that deals with migration, charity, justice and peace.

Bennett says Israel will try to mediate on Ukraine

Israel will continue trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine even if success seems unlikely, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said after returning from surprise talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary, citing the Bennett government's good relations with both Kiev and Moscow.

Bennett's office said he spoke three times over the weekend with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In televised remarks to his cabinet, Bennett gave no details on his three-hour Kremlin meeting with Putin on Saturday, saying only that it had "the blessing and encouragement of all parties" - an allusion to the United States, among other powers.

UN: More than 1.5 million have fled Ukraine

The number of people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million, making it Europe's "fastest growing refugee crisis" since World War II, the United Nations said.