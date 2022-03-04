The oil price shock couldn’t have come at a worse time for the global economy, which was already reeling under high inflation. Brent crude, a global benchmark, was trading at around $114 a barrel on March 3, after hitting a 10-year high the day before.

As Russian forces continue to bomb Ukrainian cities, concerns over the disruption of energy supplies to international markets are mounting.

A JP Morgan analysis of the situation says crude oil could touch $185 a barrel by end of the year if Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer, continues to face trouble shipping its cargoes.

The United States, Canada, and the European Union member countries have slapped financial sanctions on Russian banks and companies.

Even though the sanctions do not directly target Russian oil and gas infrastructure, they have spooked buyers.

Around 66 percent of Russian oil is struggling to find takers as shipping companies and traders are afraid of getting caught in the sanctions trap.

Buyers are so concerned that they are not willing to trade in Russian oil even when it’s offered at a steep discount, reports Bloomberg.

This doesn't bode well for central bankers who have tried to tame high inflation in many developing and developed economies. High inflation has already become a global problem, according to the World Bank.

A surge in oil prices will put pressure on the currencies of countries that depend on energy imports.

At five million barrels per day (mb/d), Russia is the second-largest crude oil exporter, right behind Saudi Arabia. It also supplies around 2.8 mb/d of petroleum products, including gasoline, to the international markets.

As a share of the global market, Russia accounts for five percent of the oil supply. This might appear small, but in a tight market, every barrel of oil counts and any disruption can have a pronounced impact on the price of oil.

Russian oil can find buyers in China and India—two large markets. But Moscow funds 36 percent of its national budget from energy sale proceeds, and a prolonged disruption could cause troubles to mount up for President Vladimir Putin.