Ukrainian-origin 19th-century writer Nikolai Gogol’s “Taras Bulba” novel has been a great inspiration for both Russians and Ukrainians for several generations.

The book is about the bravery and adventurous lifestyles of the Cossacks, a portrayal that was turned into a 1962 Hollywood movie starring Yul Bryne and Tony Curtis. The main protagonist was a Cossack, a member of a self-ruled nomadic people with contested origins, living in the Eastern European steppes. This identity goes back to the 16th Century, and many Ukrainians still have a strong sense of belonging to that heritage.

“We'll show that we, brothers, are of the Cossack nation!” says the Ukrainian national anthem. But if Taras Bulba is a great Ukrainian hero, as the national anthem suggests, why is he also considered a Russian patriot? If the Cossacks were Russian patriots like Taras Bulba, why are they now fighting with Vladimir Putin’s armies across Ukraine?

These questions now trouble many Russians and Ukrainians, two Orthodox Slavic nations, a shared identity also featured in Gogol's “Taras Bulba.” The two nations still delve into their historical ties and togetherness, as well as their differences.

Fyodor Dostoevsky was an internationally-famed Russian novelist whose mind-boggling stories on humanity’s tragic problems like God, love and truth have impressed many readers worldwide. According to Dostoevsky, a Russian nationalist like Putin, without Gogol’s short story “Overcoat,” there would be no Russian literature. “We all came out of Gogol’s ‘Overcoat.’”

It’s an interesting testimony from a critical authority who is considered the greatest Russian novelist ever. If Ukrainian Gogol did not exist, Russian literature, including Dostoevsky's novels, would not have existed either, according to the writer of the books like “Crime and Punishment” and “The Brothers Karamazov.”

Dostoevsky's judgment might also bring a bad omen for the current Russian attack on Ukraine, something neither Gogol nor Dostoevsky could ever imagine. If we apply Dostoevsky's thinking on literature into politics, Moscow might no longer stay a powerful political entity without Ukraine, especially Kiev, the beginning of all Russian history.

As a result, Putin might have also very well thought that without invading Ukraine, a pro-Western state which no longer wants to ally with Moscow, Russia might not exist anymore as the symbol of Slavic brotherhood that the former KGB agent and history lover has long imagined. For Russia, Ukraine has always mattered a lot.

He described the existing rivalry between Russia and Ukraine as “our great common misfortune and tragedy.” But it’s also something that to his thinking needs to be fixed, if necessary, by force.

“When I was asked about Russian-Ukrainian relations, I said that Russians and Ukrainians were one people—a single whole,” Putin wrote in a long article last year. The wholeness of Ukrainians and Russians is something in which “I firmly believe,” he wrote.

Putin’s tough-headed approach also reminds us of Taras’s treatment of his son’s love affair with a Polish princess during his fight against the Poles. Andriy was killed by his father, due to his betrayal for a Western love.

Kiev: a crucial beginning

The existence of Kievan Rus’, the first Russian state in history based in the current Ukrainian capital, which is now under a brutal Russian attack, might be the greatest proof of the strong connections between Ukrainians and Russians. Both nations consider the Kievan Rus’ state as the oldest origin of their national identity.

But the reverse might also be true. According to some experts, Kiev is the first capital of their own state and if Russians were able to establish a state later under the Grand Duchy of Moscow, the predecessor state of Tsardom of Russia, in the late 13th century, they owe Ukrainians a lot to do so.

Under any considerations, Kievan Rus’, which was the largest and most powerful European state during the 10th and 11th centuries, was one of history’s most complicated states. While both Ukrainians and Russians consider themselves Orthodox Slavs, Rurik, the founding father of the Kievan Rus’ dynasty, which goes back to the 9th Century, was a pagan Viking.

Kievan Rus’ covered much of Ukraine, Belarus and some western parts of current Russia and, at some point, it had access to both the Black and Baltic seas. The state’s population included eastern Slavic people like eastern Polans, which are different from western Polans, the ancestors of the current Polish nation.

In time, the Varangian (Viking) leadership assimilated into the Slavic-majority population of Kievan Rus’ and adopted Orthodox Christianity under Vladimir the Great, a ruler who embraced the faith and turned Kiev into a Christian capital in 988.

Interestingly, while he is still a crucial figure for both Ukrainians and Russians, he was called Vladimir by Russians and Volodymyr by Ukrainians. In an interesting coincidence, the current Ukrainian president’s first name is also pronounced Volodymyr, and the Russian leader is Vladimir.

Under Turkic rule

In the early 13th Century, Kievan Rus’ was totally disintegrated as the powerful Mongols took over its territories, including Kiev. The remaining principalities of Kievan Rus’ established the Kingdom of Ruthenia in 1253 as a vassal state to the Golden Horde, a Mongol-origin state with a Muslim Turkic identity, which controlled much of current Russia and Ukraine until the late 14th Century.

The kingdom of Ruthenia existed until the mid-14th Century, followed by a turbulent period that continued for nearly three centuries, dividing Ukrainian territories between the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and the Kingdom of Poland. After the establishment of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth in 1569, much of the Ukrainian territories, including Kiev, became part of Poland.

But the Turkic Crimean Khanate, which emerged in the 15th Century as a successor state to the Golden Horde, controlled significant parts of present-day Ukraine and Russia, fighting both the Poles and the Cossacks until the 18th Century. Eventually, the Cossacks emerged as the defenders of Orthodox Slavism against both Turks and Catholic Poles across Ukrainian lands.