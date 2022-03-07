As told to Adama Juldeh Munu

“Trying to leave towards the Polish border today.” These were the first words of hope in several days uttered by *Melissa, a British-Nigerian student who transferred to Ukraine from the United Kingdom for her third year of medical school. She could not have imagined that she would be trapped in the midst of a tense and volatile conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a mere three months into her studies.

Melissa was among thousands of African and Afro-Caribbean students left stranded after Russia launched its invasion on its neighbour on February 24. The United Nations says about 1.5 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the conflict so far, fleeing into neighbouring countries Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

But a brewing conversation, particularly in social media spaces, has shed light on the difficulties that Black students have been facing in leaving a country that locked down its airspace amid Russian attacks — including incidents of racism.

When I spoke to Melissa on February 25, a day after the start of the invasion, she told me over the phone, with exasperation, that she was trying to “keep calm.”

According tothe Ukrainian government, as of 2020, an estimated 4,000 Nigerians study in higher educational institutions in the Eastern European country — the highest number of African nationals in Ukraine. This is Melissa’s story:

“Studying in Ukraine was not bad. The city I was in was Dnipro, which is a nice, quiet, and easy-going city. I transferred from medical school in the United Kingdom to Ukraine due to financial issues, linked to paying tuition as an international student. Life before the crisis (in Ukraine) was very calm.

“When the crisis fully began on February 24, I had mixed emotions, ranging from fear, anger, disappointment and shock. I had hoped that the situation would get better, but unfortunately, it got worse. I already had plans to leave on [Sunday] February 27, as school was already online and most of [my] colleagues had [already] left.

“My family [based in Nigeria] and I started looking for ways out, and knowing flying was not an option made my options very slim. I called the Nigerian embassy on Thursday [February 24] to ask if it was possible for Nigeria to offer a pass for its citizens through Poland to go home [to Nigeria], no concrete answer was given. However, it [sounded] like a no.”

When I spoke to Melissa on Friday, February 25, she was still in Dnipro. She also told me that the only support she received from her university was to keep safe and try to leave safely. This is what she wrote to me on WhatsApp at the time:

“The reason why I am still in Ukraine is that the Nigerian government advised us [on the day of the invasion] to stay put and calm, that the situation would not result in war. But unfortunately, it has, and there has been no further communication from the governments through the embassy.

“There has been no contact from the Nigerian embassy in Kyiv [sic], which is understandable due to the situation [there], however, there has been no contact whatsoever as to what to do. There is local news in Nigeria saying they are planning an evacuation through the Kyiv [sic] embassy, but we have not heard anything.

“I joined a WhatsApp group of Nigerians for information, someone mentioned they had contacted the Nigerian ambassador in Ukraine but they haven’t received a response yet since yesterday.

“I considered going to Poland [instead of Nigeria]. My sister called the Nigerian embassy in Poland whilst I was on the other phone. Unfortunately, the Nigerian embassy in Poland informed us that they had gotten calls from Nigerians at the Polish border saying that they are not being allowed to cross the border.

“The embassy in Poland said that there was nothing they could do because they did not hear from the minister of foreign affairs in Nigeria and that we needed to get in touch with the minister of affairs in Nigeria [by ourselves] to give them direction on what to do, which kept me at a disadvantage yet again. There was too much conflicting information.”