Friday, March 4, 2022

Russia restricts social media giants Twitter, Facebook

Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor "restricted access" to social media network Twitter after blocking Facebook in the country, Russian news agencies reported Friday.

According to Interfax and RIA Novosti news agencies, access to Twitter was restricted on the basis of a request of the Prosecutor General from February 24 -- the day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

An AFP journalist confirmed that Twitter was no longer refreshing its feed in Russia.

Roskomnadzor did not issue a statement to explain the reasons behind the decision.

Earlier on Friday, the media watchdog said it was blocking Facebook in Russia over several cases of "discrimination" towards state media.

The move was part of an unprecedented government crackdown on independent media and activists since the start of the Russian invasion.

The country's key remaining liberal media outlets have been shut down in recent days and a new law introducing harsh jail terms for publishing "fake news" about the war in Ukraine has forced others to abstain from covering that topic.

Cyber attacks on the rise after Russia's Ukraine invasion - Fitch

Russia's war on Ukraine increases spillover risks of global cyberattacks, according to Fitch Ratings on Friday.

"Cyberattacks on businesses and government agencies have increased following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the risk of spillover cyberattacks against non-primary targets becoming much more widespread," the global rating agency said in a statement.

"Heightened risk exists particularly for issuers conducting business in these countries or with their governments, as well as for entities or countries that impose sanctions or deigned to interfere," it added.

The agency said potential targets include critical infrastructure such as financial services, governments, and utilities.

Corporate information technology teams handled 623 million ransomware attacks in 2021, up 105 percent from the previous year, according to security vendor SonicWall, Fitch noted.

SonicWall reported a 1,885 percent increase in attacks on government targets, 755 percent rise in healthcare, and 152 percent increase in education, it added.

US condemns 'reckless' Russian attack on nuclear plant

Russia's "reckless" attack on a nuclear plant is a dangerous escalation that "represents a dire threat to all of Europe and the world," the US ambassador to the United Nations has said.

"By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council on Friday.

Moscow's ambassador to the United Nations denied accusations that Russian forces had shelled Europe's largest atomic power plant in Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine.

"These statements are simply untrue," Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council. "This is all part of an unprecedented campaign of lies and disinformation against Russia."

He said the fighting occurred at a training complex "located just outside the territory of the nuclear power plant" and accused "Ukrainian saboteurs" of setting fire to the training facility.

Rosemary DiCarlo, UN undersecretary general for political affairs, told the council that attacks on nuclear power facilities "are contrary to international humanitarian law."

UN food agency warns of global hunger

The United Nations' World Food Programme director has warned about a looming food crisis in conflict areas, while disruptions in production and exports could lead to food insecurity globally.

"In a year when the world is already facing an unprecedented level of hunger, it’s just tragic to see hunger raising its head in what has long been the breadbasket of Europe," said David Beasley.

"The bullets and bombs in Ukraine could take the global hunger crisis to levels beyond anything we’ve seen before," said Beasley, whom the agency said had visited a staging hub on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Britain to amend legislation to speed up Russia sanctions

Britain plans to amend legislation so it can move faster with economic sanctions against oligarchs and businesses associated with the Russian government following the invasion of Ukraine.

It said a deadline to register overseas entities will be shortened to six months and Britain will have new powers to more rapidly sanction those who have already been sanctioned by the European Union or the United States.

Trudeau to travel to Europe to show Ukraine support

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a trip next week to London, Riga, Berlin and Warsaw to discuss with allies how best to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

During the March 6-11 visit, the prime minister said he would "meet with partners and allies (to) discuss how to continue to support Ukraine... and to stand against Russian aggression."

At a news conference, Trudeau said he shared with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy his "deep concerns" about fighting and a fire at Europe's largest atomic power plant in Zaporizh zhia.

The G7, of which Canada is a member, earlier urged Russia "to stop its attacks in the direct vicinity of Ukraine's nuclear power plants."

Russia recommends halting fertiliser exports amid 'sabotage'

Moscow has recommended Russian fertiliser producers to suspend their exports, accusing foreign companies of "sabotaging" deliveries of a material of which Russia is a major global source.

"Due to the sabotaging of deliveries by a number of foreign logistics companies, farmers from Europe and other countries cannot receive contractually agreed volumes of fertiliser," read an industry ministry statement.

"The Russian industry and trade ministry has been forced to recommend Russian producers to temporarily suspend sending Russian fertilisers for export," it added.

World Bank chief: Russia faces lasting consequences

Russia's war will have lasting consequences for Vladimir Putin and Russia's standing on the global stage, the World Bank's president has said.

David Malpass told Fox Business Network that China's reaction to the war and the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow would be influential in determining how Russia's future trade ties develop.

"There's a global outpouring in favour of Ukraine, and that will have lasting consequences, whatever the outcome of the war," Malpass said, citing what he called "a very clear focus on Putin being the source of the problem."

He listed previous Russian invasions, including of Hungary in 1956, Czechoslovakia in 1968 and Georgia in 2008 and the annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine in 2014, but said the current war was far broader.

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately

Hungary has banned all grain exports effective immediately due to price increases caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, minister of agriculture Istvan Nagy told television channel RTL.

Nagy added the government decree on the ban would be published on Friday.

READ MORE: How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will impact the global food supply

Russia blocks Facebook for 'discrimination'

Russia's communications regulator has blocked Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook in response to what it said were restrictions of access toRussian media on its platform.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, with access restricted to state-backed channels like RT and the RIA news agency.

Facebook had no immediate comment.

UK: Heavy fighting to the north-west of Kiev continues

Heavy fighting to the north-west of the Ukrainian capital Kiev has continued, that has highly likely included renewed fighting around Hostomel Airfield, Britain said in an intelligence update.

"This is near the front end of the Russian column on the outskirts of the city. The column has made little discernible progress in over four days," it said.

World Bank: Ukraine war will have lasting consequences for Russia

World Bank President David Malpass has said the bank's shareholders were "horrified" by Russia's war in Ukraine and predicted it would have lasting consequences for Russia's standing in the world after the conflict ends.

Malpass told Fox Business Network that China's reaction to the war and to Western sanctions would be influential in determining how Russia's future trade relationships develop

Erdogan, Zelenskyy speak on the phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the call, Russia's war on Ukraine and latest developments were addressed, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate in a statement.

Earlier, Gennady Gatilov, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, welcomed a Turkish proposal to set up a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers.

Gatilov was quoted as saying the idea of holding such a meeting in Türkiye's Antalya during March 11-13 was a good one, RIA news agency reported.

NATO, US urge allies to provide Ukraine with equipment

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels and the two encouraged NATO allies and partners to allies to provide Ukraine with equipment to deal with Russia's invasion.

"They encouraged NATO Allies and partners to continue to respond to Ukraine's requests for supplies and equipment to defend against Russia's unprovoked aggression", the StateDepartment said in a statement.

Blinken also met with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels.

EU 'ready' to adopt more Russia sanctions if war doesn't stop

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has said the bloc was ready to hit Russia with more sanctions if President Vladimir Putin does not halt his war on Ukraine.

"To be very clear, we are ready to take further severe measures if Putin does not stop and reverse the war he has unleashed," von der Leyen told reporters, speaking alongside US top diplomat Antony Blinken.

Norway will offer collective protection to Ukrainians

Norway will offer collective protection to Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has said, emulating a similar move by the European Union.

Some 300 Ukrainians have so far arrived to the Nordic country, which is not a member of the European Union but is part of the common European market and the Schengen area.

Collective protection of refugees voids the need for individual asylum applications. It was last used by Norway during the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

Putin hopes Ukraine will take 'constructive' position in talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he hoped Ukraine would take a "reasonable and constructive" position during the next round of talks.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin also told Scholz by phone that Russia was open for dialogue with Ukraine on condition that all its demands are met.

Earlier, Ukraine said it plans to hold a third round of talks this weekend with Russian officials to try to end the fighting triggered by Moscow's invasion.

"The third leg could take place tomorrow or the day after, we are in constant contact," Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Friday.

Two previous meetings held on the Belarus-Ukraine border failed to halt the fighting, but the sides have agreed in principle to at least allow humanitarian corridors for civilians to escape.

BBC suspends news operations in Russia

The BBC has temporarily suspended news operations within the Russian Federation while it assesses the implications of new legislation adopted by Russian authorities.

BBC News will continue its service in Russian from outside of Russia.

“The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs," BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement.

"I’d like to pay tribute to all of them, for their bravery, determination and professionalism."

Meanwhile, Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, whose editor Dmitry Muratov was a co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, said it would remove material on Russia's military actions in Ukraine from its website because of censorship.

The newspaper said it would continue to report on the consequences that Russia is facing, including a deepening economic crisis and the persecution of dissidents.

Ukraine: seven killed in Russian air strike in Kiev

A Russian air strike on a rural residential area in Kiev region has killed at least seven people, including two children, Ukraine state police said in a statement.

Police said the strike hit the village of Markhalivka, around 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the southwestern outskirts of the capital.

Besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol 'running out of food'

The Ukrainian city of Mariupol has no water, heat or electricity and is running out of food after coming under attack by Russian forces for the past five days, its mayor said.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko made a televised appeal for military help and said a humanitarian corridor should be created to evacuate civilians from the southeastern port city.

"We are simply being destroyed," he said.

Russian forces were driven out of the city but fighting continued around the city outskirts on Friday, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said.

G7 to impose further sanctions on Russia if no ceasefire

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies have agreed they would impose further sanctions on Russia if Moscow does not stop attacking Ukraine.

"We called on Russia to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine, which has even harmed ordinary citizens, and withdraw its forces," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

"We've agreed, as G7, to impose further, severe sanctions if Russia does not stop its assault."

Hayashi participated in the G7 meeting, held in Brussels, via teleconference.

Additional EU sanctions may also target Russia's economy, the financial sector and more oligarchs, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said in Brussels.

"We can tighten the sanctions screw if necessary," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts, adding that it was unclear when the bloc would decide on these measures.

UN: Civilian death toll in Ukraine rises to 331

The UN human rights office has confirmed 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began on February 24, adding that the real toll was likely much higher.

The toll, through to midnight on Thursday, rose from 249 in its previous report from a day earlier. Among the331 killed were 19 children, the UN rights office said.

Most of the victims were killed by explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery, multi-launch rocket systems and missile and air strikes, according to the rights office, which has monitors in Ukraine.

UK retailers John Lewis, Waitrose halt selling Russian products

British retailers John Lewis and supermarket Waitrose have said they would no longer sell products made in Russia, starting with one line of pizza oven pellets, following the invasion of Ukraine.

The two chains, owned by the John Lewis Partnership, are also working with their suppliers to review products that have components of Russian origin.

Microsoft 'suspends' new sales of products, services in Russia

Microsoft has halted new sales of its products and services in Russia, the tech giant announced, in the latest fallout over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia," Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a blog post.

Germany: Russian forces increasingly hit civilian population