Moldova and Georgia have signed a formal application to join the European Union, charting a pro-Western course hastened by Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the prime minister and the parliamentary speaker all signed a document during a briefing in the capital Chisinau on Thursday.

"It took 30 years for Moldova to reach maturity, but today the country is ready to take responsibility for its own future," said Sandu, before holding up the signed document to the TV cameras.

"We want to live in peace, prosperity, be part of the free world. While some decisions take time, others must be made quickly and decisively, and taking advantage of the opportunities that come with a changing world," she said.

The application will be sent to Brussels in the coming days, she said.

Georgia submits application