The domestic policies driven by religion and steered by India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seem to be coming home to roost. At least on three occasions – in three parts of India – experiments to implement sweeping Hindutva-led policies to reap political benefits have rebounded. The latest one occurred last week in the middle of a seven-phase poll in India’s most populous northern state, Uttar Pradesh (UP), with little over 150 million voters.

Farmers of Barabanki, next to UP’s capital Lucknow, collected stray cattle from nearby towns and villages and released the bovines in the vicinity of a public meeting venue of UP’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the saffron-clad Hindutva mascot known for making controversial statements against the Muslim community in India.

The action was strong enough for the Chief Minister to recycle promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put in place “a new system” so that poor peasants can earn by selling the “dung of an animal that does not produce milk.”

The farmers – predominantly from the majority Hindu community – argue that a surge in the crop-consuming bovine population is affecting their livelihoods. The farmers blame Chief Minister Adityanath for their plight, making it headline news in India.

Bovines, especially cows, are considered sacred animals in Hinduism. Soon after coming to power in 2017, Adityanath, the head priest of a Hindu order of shrines, banned illegal abattoirs, mainly run by Muslims and backward castes of India. The slaughter ban was apparently imposed to reduce pollution and prevent animal cruelty – both guided by laws in India.

The ban on slaughterhouses stripped an unaccounted number of Muslims and backward caste communities of their livelihood. An estimated 500 small and medium-sized slaughterhouses were declared illegal and shut, rendering hundreds of thousands of workers jobless. The majority of these people were associated with small slaughterhouses without licences.

Besides slaughterers, people associated with related businesses – like the processing of raw hides and the selling of leather and leather accessories – also went out of work. In one industrial town, Jajmau in central UP, out of over 400 tanneries barely 100 are operational. One of the top tannery owners, Mohammed Farhan, closed his factory a couple of months ago and is considering “other jobs” as the hide supply has reduced. This has partly flattened the two-hundred-year-old leather business in the district of Kanpur.

The disappearance of jobs of the minority community barely made the news until farmers complained about the surge in the number of stray cattle – earlier taken care of by the abattoirs – affecting livelihood. When their woes still failed to make it to the list of electoral issues, the cultivators had no option left but to take matters in their own hands.

In a few hours, the Prime Minister had promised to treat “problems faced by the farmers due to stray cattle seriously” and the Chief Minister had assured to make “cow shelters in large numbers and provide a monthly stipend to farmers for upkeep of cows.”

The citizenship setback

In the same week of February another threat to another religion-driven initiative was issued in the eastern state of Assam, also governed by the BJP.

The influential All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) said that they will be stepping up “resistance” if the BJP implements the contentious citizenship law, passed in 2019. AASU had earlier opposed the bill, but the recent feisty statement was made in reaction to a comment by India’s Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah said that the BJP-led government will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019, once the pandemic season is over.