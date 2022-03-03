While children in the Western world face the cruel reality by discovering the hidden “truth” about Santa, kids in the Balkans deal with a similar issue: the Grannie March. Better known as Baba Marta, the latter is a Bulgarian folklore image of March and symbolises the end of the cold days of winter and the advent of spring.

When I was five years old, I was excited by the prospect of the appearance of Grannie Marta in our kindergarten. I also remember that the red and white dress that Marta wore was remarkably similar to auntie Maria’s, one of my nursery teachers. That discovery led to the inevitable question, which was also the hardest: Is Grannie Marta real? That unbearable thought was also the first hit on childhood innocence.

This early rough lesson aside, the local folklore says that Baba Marta is the only sister of 11 brothers-months. The general idea is that she is an errant senior woman who sometimes gets angry and sometimes cheerful. That is why the weather in March is uncertain—sometimes sunny and warm, sometimes frosty and snowy.

Another folktale says that she is a nice old lady who wants to dispatch her grumpy brothers, January and February. However, her moody persona did not stop her from having an ice-free beach called Baba Marta Beach in Antarctica. The name of the Bulgarian mythical figure is one of the almost 1,400 Bulgarian geographical names in the icy continent.

Pizho and Penda

On March 1, people greet each other with “Happy Baba Marta’s Day!” and wear red and white bracelets called martenitsa. On that day, people gift each other with an adornment, a brooch but mostly a bracelet. It is a twisted thread of wool, one red and one white, whose main purpose is protection and good luck. Red represents the birth of life, and white is cleansing and novelty; it represents the cycle of life and the balance of good and bad times. Also, it describes Mother Nature; white is the melting snow, and red symbolises the sunset.

Likewise, there is another kind of martenitsa — two small dolls called Pizho and Penda. They are made from red and white yarn and are usually pinned on a garment. Pizho is male and made from white yarn and typifies strength and purity. On the other hand, Penda is female, red and symbolises health and fertility. This couple is an integral part of each martenitsa stall, which cheer up the streets starting every mid -February.

Keeping in mind the popularity of the custom, a vast number of people in Bulgaria wear them. Besides, it is in UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and there is a Guinness World Record of the largest martenitsa in the world: made in Bulgaria and 16,704 metres long.