As a huge wave of refugees flee after Russia’s invasion, Israel will ease the path for Jewish Ukrainians to immigrate, but the policy has one significant caveat. The country’s Interior Ministry has announced that only ‘halachic’ Jewish Ukrainians - those who are born to Jewish mothers - would be accepted into the country, it has been reported. Previously, under Israel's Law of Return, every grandchild of a Jew is eligible to immigrate to Israel with their family and be granted citizenship.

Under Israeli law, Jews who want to immigrate to Israel are asked to bring their families along if they also want to benefit from citizenship rights. If they stay behind, they’re not allowed to apply separately, later.

Ukraine has prohibited men between the ages of 18 and 60 to leave the country during the war.

Revealing the decision during a session by the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Monday, the Interior Ministry decided that it would allow non-Jewish Ukrainian partners and children only if they're Jewish by the religious law.

Under the previous policy, some 200,000 people in Ukraine were eligible for immigration to Israel, but it is unclear how many have been ineligible because of the new restriction.

Criticism

Even though the Interior Ministry said the decision was taken to assist the families of Jewish Ukrainian men who can’t leave the country, some criticised the policy as discriminatory.

“This is the first time I can remember that the Law of Return creates two different categories of eligible individuals,” Haaretz quoted Gilad Kariv of the Labour Party, the Knesset committee chair saying.

“Until now, eligible individuals have always enjoyed the same exact rights,” he said.