People around the world have been calling for an end to the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Slogan-chanting protesters, who are expressing solidarity with Kiev, say the international community needs to present a united front against Russia and do more.

Australia

Several hundred people have marched in Sydney in heavy rain on Saturday, chanting "Ukraine will prevail", and demanding more action against Moscow.

Draped in Ukraine's blue and yellow flag and waving the country's national banner, they also condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's move against Ukraine.

Some speakers demanded that the government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison should expand sanctions against Moscow and ban Russian citizens from visiting Australia.

Others called for NATO to step into the conflict.

A smaller protest took place in front of the Russian embassy in Canberra, Australia's capital, with people carrying signs saying "Stop War".

New Zealand

A similar rally was also held in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, where demonstrators chanted "stop Putin".

The demonstrations were held as Russian troops stormed towards Kiev, and officials in the Ukrainian capital urged residents to take shelter.

South Korea

Dozens of Ukrainians gathered at a cathedral in South Korea's Seoul to pray for their country on Saturday.

At Saint Nicholas Cathedral, expat Ukrainians — along with Ukrainian Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko — took part in a prayer service for peace and safety in Ukraine.

Graduate student Elena Badliuk told the Associated Press news agency that people need to be aware that the conflict is "not just a war in Ukraine right now, it's a war in Europe".

Japan

In the busy Shibuya shopping district in Japan's Tokyo, several hundred people gathered on Saturday.

Many came with their children and carried Ukrainian flags, chanting "stop the war" and "stop Putin" in Japanese and English.

Protesters in Tokyo also called for Russia to be expelled from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The fresh protests came as Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for Ukraine's capital Kiev, and after Russia vetoed a draft UNSC resolution that would have deplored the Kremlin.

Taiwan

In Taiwan, dozens of members of the slavic community gathered at a street corner of Taipei City on Friday to show solidarity with Ukraine.

The protesters, including Russian nationals, shouted slogans both in English and Russian.

Another pro-Ukraine rally is scheduled on Saturday afternoon.

Balkan countries

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has triggered protests in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia and Montenegro.

People gathered on Friday in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, to protest against Russia.

Demonstrators carried flags of their country and Ukraine.

Rallies took place in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, as well as in the city of Maribor.